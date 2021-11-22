ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Franklin County Corrections Center inmate found dead in cell; officials investigating cause

By Margo Cady
 8 days ago

PASCO, Wash. — The Franklin County Corrections Center is investigating the death of an inmate this weekend. The cause of the death is still under investigation.

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office , 23-year old Jesus Alejandro Payan was found unresponsive in his single-occupancy cell around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, November 19th.

Corrections Deputies attempted life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived. He was transported to Lourdes Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, said Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Payan was booked into the corrections center earlier this month for Assault in the 1st degree and Robbery in the 1st degree. KAPP-KVEW previously reported that Payan, who went by the moniker ‘ASAP,’ turned himself in and was arrested without incident.

ASAP (Payan) had been involved in a stabbing incident that left a 19-year old victim in serious condition, which led to his arrest. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries to his chest and arm.

Previous to being booked into Franklin County Corrections Center, ASAP (Payan) was homeless and spent most of his time biking in Downtown Pasco.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit is working with the Franklin County Coroner’s Office to investigate the incident, and plans to release more information on Monday, November 22nd.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

