How the Raiders performed in a 32-13 loss to the Bengals. You can’t get any lower than the last letter of the alphabet. At one point between this week and last, the Raiders missed converting on third down 14 straight times. The first half play-calling was bizarre. Meaning not any good. The Raiders had first-and-goal from the 9 and called a run and two passes in the flat. Gained a total of three yards. Derek Carr then checked into a run on third-and-7 from the 50. Kenyan Drake gained three yards. Carr was 19-of-27 for 215 yards with a score, an interception and a fumble. The Raiders have averaged 13 points in five losses.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO