Wisconsin State

More than 20 injured after SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

By Denise Craig, Nexstar Media Wire
 8 days ago

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (NEXSTAR) –More than 20 people were injured when a driver of an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the city’s police chief.

Waukesha police chief Dan Thompson said authorities have identified a person of interest in the case.

Waukesha, Wisc. police asked people to “avoid the downtown area for the time being,” after a live video feed of the Holiday Parade from the City of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

Several social media reports claim shots were fired from the SUV.

Police would not confirm details of the incident but did say they were in the middle of an emergency and that it was an “active scene.”

The Wisconsin Freeman reported that seven people were injured.

The police posted to Facebook saying a family reunification location was set up at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

