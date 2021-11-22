ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

What Will the Fallout From Peng Shuai's Disappearance Be?

By Tobias Carroll
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai accused Zhang Gaoli, who spent five years as the country’s ice Premier, of sexually assaulting her. Not long afterwards, the post was deleted and she effectively disappeared — leading to a growing amount of concern in the tennis community over what had happened...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Peng Shuai: Novak Djokovic describes Chinese player's disappearance as 'shocking'

Novak Djokovic described it as "shocking" that Peng Shuai has not been seen since posting allegations on social media of sexual assault against a former senior Chinese official. Peng, a former No 1-ranked doubles player and one of China's biggest sporting stars, alleged on her Weibo social media account earlier...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Peng Shuai's disappearance may force IOC to confront China, committee member says

There's a growing outcry about the disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai after she alleged she was sexually assaulted by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party. Senior International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says if no resolution is reached soon, the situation "may spin out of control" and force the IOC to confront China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
TENNIS
The Independent

CNN says China is blocking coverage of tennis player Peng Shuai’s disappearance

CNN anchors have said that China has blocked the network’s coverage of the disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai, claiming that screens go black in the country as soon as the case is mentioned. Ms Peng accused Zhang Gaoli, China’s Vice Premier, of sexual assault in a post on the microblogging platform Weibo on 2 November and hasn’t been seen since. “China is once again blocking CNN’s signal to prevent further reporting on the disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai,” anchor Anderson Cooper said on Thursday.“Every time CNN covers this story, the Chinese government blocks CNN’s signal there,” he...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Thomas Bach
Person
Dick Pound
Sporting News

Peng Shuai speaks with IOC in first global appearance since mysterious disappearance

Peng Shuai has engaged in a video call with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and allayed concerns for her safety. It came amidst further concerns for the Chinese tennis star, whose whereabouts has been unknown since she made extensive allegations of sexual assault towards former vice premier Zhang Gaoli earlier this month.
TENNIS
defector.com

Women’s Tennis Is Prepared To Leave China If It Doesn’t Hear From Peng Shuai

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai published a long message on Nov. 2 describing a sexual assault by and a sporadic consensual relationship with Zhang Gaoli, a former high-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party. Her message was quickly scrubbed from Weibo, the social media platform on which it was posted, and search terms relating to her post were blocked. In the weeks since, Peng has not been publicly heard from after leveling an accusation against a powerful state official. Earlier this week, Steve Simon, the CEO and chairman of the Women’s Tennis Association, commended Peng’s “strength and courage” and called for an investigation of her allegations. “We expect this issue to be handled properly, meaning the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship,” his statement read. “Our absolute and unwavering priority is the health and safety of our players. We are speaking out so justice can be done.” Players like Naomi Osaka expressed concerns for Peng’s safety.
TENNIS
E! News

Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Resurfaces in Video Call After Disappearance

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said in a video call with International Olympic Committee officials that she is safe and well, the group said, which comes almost three weeks after she sparked global concerns over her mysterious disappearance following her allegations of sexual assault against a former vice premier. Audio...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#The Washington Post#Reuters#Ioc#The Daily Beast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy