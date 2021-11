After a great 40-29 win over the New Orleans Aints, the Eagles have improved to 5-6 on the season. The Eagles are just one game behind the Saints and the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card race heading into week 12. Thankfully for the Eagles they play the Giants next week with a chance to be back at .500. The Saints take on the Bills next week which could result in a loss. If the Eagles win and the Saints lose, that puts them in the wild card spot.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO