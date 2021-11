An illness has Lamar Jackson officially inactive for the Ravens' road game against the Bears on Sunday. Baltimore changed Jackson's status to questionable on Saturday afternoon. He was a full participant during Friday's practice after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday. While the Ravens have not specified the type of illness the former MVP is dealing with, it is not related to COVID-19. Jackson did report to Soldier Field on Sunday to try and play through the illness, but CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported prior to him officially being listed as an inactive that he is "not doing well enough to play."

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO