Environment

4WARN Forecast: Chilly Air Returns

By Stefano DiPietro
WSMV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain continues across the MidState this evening with more showers expected to continue into the early part of tonight. Any remaning showers will be totally out of our area before tomorrow morning, but the chilly air returns with lows in the...

www.wsmv.com

WTRF

Snow showers moving in tonight

Cyber Monday: Partly cloudy with clouds building in later in the day. Some snow showers will start late this evening with little to no accumulation expected. High of 42. Tuesday: Starting off with clouds and then clearing skies through the day. High of 45. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance...
ENVIRONMENT
wvlt.tv

Your Forecast: Chilly Monday ahead of a warming trend

Today we remember the Gatlinburg Wildfires that claimed the lives of 14 people, injured hundreds and destroyed thousands of structures. Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says this weekend will be more mild. Local kennel feeds over forty dogs Thanksgiving dinner. Updated: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST. Over forty dogs...
GATLINBURG, TN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDAM-TV

11/29 Chilly Start Forecast

Getting off to a bit of a chilly start today with temperatures in the upper 30s as we head towards sunrise. That won’t last too long though as once the sun comes up we’ll quickly climb through the 40s, ultimately topping out in the low 60s in the Hattiesburg metro area. Winds will remain light and northerly throughout the day.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Weather: A Mainly Dry, Mainly Chilly Forecast This Week

Happy Cyber Monday! As we prepare to close-out November and kick off December, there is indeed a resounding theme in New Jersey's weather forecast. Quiet, chilly weather. For the foreseeable future, we'll see far more days with high temperatures in the 40s than in the seasonable 50s. There will be...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Possible

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold start to the work week. Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 30s and flurries possible. There’s a chance for light snow early, especially north of the city where a light dusting is possible. Sunshine returns Tuesday with milder temperatures. Then, a gradual warm up through the middle of the week. By Thursday, highs reach the middle 50s.
CHICAGO, IL
92.7 WOBM

NJ weather: A mainly dry, mainly chilly forecast this week

Happy Cyber Monday! As we prepare to close-out November and kick-off December, there is indeed a resounding theme in New Jersey's weather forecast. Quiet, chilly weather. For the foreseeable future, we'll see far more days with high temperatures in the 40s than in the seasonable 50s. There will be some...
NEWARK, NJ
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Warming Trend this Week

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Rising temperatures this week with little chance of rain. Tonight partly cloudy and not as cold, low in the mid to upper 30s. A couple of disturbances will move through Middle Tennessee this week but they will be dry with just some clouds. With a light southwest...
NASHVILLE, TN
13 WHAM

Some sunshine returns today, but still chilly

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After seeing some snow showers over the last day, we're already seeing what's left of the snow showers taper off. There will be more breaks of sunshine gradually returning today. But it will remain chilly, even for late November. Temperatures will hold in the 30s for much of the day.
ROCHESTER, NY
94.5 PST

NJ weather: A mainly dry, mainly chilly forecast this week

Happy Cyber Monday! As we prepare to close-out November and kick-off December, there is indeed a resounding theme in New Jersey's weather forecast. Quiet, chilly weather. For the foreseeable future, we'll see far more days with high temperatures in the 40s than in the seasonable 50s. There will be some...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance of snow showers will be overnight tonight as a weak shortwave moves across the region. Little to no accumulation is to be expected. Just watch out for icy spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We warm up each day this week with highs back to normal Wednesday. We make it to the 50’s Thursday with a few rain showers. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the weekend there’s a small chance for rain showers Saturday but it’ll be seasonable with a little sunshine if you need to hang your Christmas decorations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Chilly Wind Monday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A disturbance over Wisconsin is generating a few rain or snow showers across our region, but much of the activity is not reaching the ground in our local area with dry air at the surface. So any sprinkles or flurries taper off Monday evening and skies become partly cloudy. A cold front crosses our area Monday night, bringing a gusty, northwest wind flow. The low is 32. (Credit: CBS 2) For Tuesday, the high is 45 with mostly sunny conditions. (Credit: CBS 2) The next system Tuesday night into Wednesday does not have a lot of moisture to work with. On Wednesday, morning snow showers around sunrise may change over to a cold rain throughout the morning. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Wednesday is 49.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winds Contribute To Chilly Weather, Plus A Chance For Flurries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a chilly and windy start to the work-week. Highs today did not make it out of the 40s today, making it feel like winter for sure! Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temps fall just below freezing. Another Alberta Clipper system is slated to dive into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. It will be a very fast-moving system and will be lacking significant moisture, but it will bring the potential for flurries and a light snow shower to parts of central Maryland. The best chance to see these conversational snowflakes will be for areas north and...
MARYLAND STATE

