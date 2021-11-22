ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fatalities confirmed, more than 20 injured after SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

By Denise Craig, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OkXz4_0d3VaMXP00

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (NEXSTAR) — Fatalities have been confirmed after a driver of an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the city’s police chief.

A live video feed of the Holiday Parade from the City of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said the SUV struck more than 20 people, including children.

Fire Chief Steve Howard said that 11 adults and 12 “pediatric patients” were transported to nearby hospitals.

Thompson and Howard declined to comment on the number of fatalities until families of the victims could be notified.

One person of interest is in custody in the case, according to Thompson.

Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US

Several social media reports claim shots were fired from the SUV; however, Thompson clarified during a press conference that the shots were fired by a police officer attempting to stop the SUV. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Gov. Tony Evers tweeted that he and his wife, Kathy were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act.”

“I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information,” he said.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman, told the AP that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.”

Thompson said it is a “very fluid investigation.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Possible Driver Medical Emergency Leads To SUV Crash in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after flipping over her SUV on a neighborhood street in Rohnert Park. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said it received a 9-1-1 call at around 9:46 a.m. about a crash on Fairway Drive near Flores Avenue. Police and fire units arrived on the scene within minutes and found the vehicle on its side and the driver still inside the vehicle. With help from fire personnel, the driver was able to climb out through the SUV’s sunroof of her vehicle. Scene of an injury crash in Rohnert Park, December 1, 2021. (Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety) The Rohnert Park resident was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The initial investigation revealed she may have suffered some type of medical emergency, which caused her to crash into a parked construction truck and flip over on its side, the DPS said. Fairway Drive was blocked between Flores Avenue and Golf Course Drive for approximately 30 minutes while emergency personnel were on the scene.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gas Line Ruptured In American Canyon; Traffic Impacted

AMERICAN CANYON (CBS SF) — A major gas line rupture was reported Thursday afternoon in American Canyon, authorities said. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported the rupture shortly after 1:15 p.m. at Commerce Blvd. & Green Island Rd. The sheriff’s office said the incident was causing “extensive traffic disruptions and delays” and urged people to avoid the area. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Death Of Driver Who Crashed Into Biomat USA Plasma Center In Pittsburgh Ruled A Suicide

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The death of a driver who crashed into a Pittsburgh building in the summer has been ruled a suicide, authorities say. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Ronald Morgan’s death a suicide on Thursday, saying he died from thermal and inhalation injuries after he drove into the Biomat USA Plasma Center on Western Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood. “The manner of death for the two other individuals, as a result of the collision, is homicide,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said. “As the driver died as a result of the collision, no charges can be sought in this case.” Employees Laura Meneskie and Parvenna Abdul were killed in the crash. Several others were hurt, including a paramedic and two firefighters who responded. It was a chaotic scene in June when the car driven by Morgan barreled 200 feet into the building around 11:30 a.m. The crash ignited a fire that quickly spread through the building. First responders were busy rescuing people who were trapped inside, so they could not get the flames under control for hours. It wasn’t until around 3:30 p.m. when officials pulled the vehicle from the building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Howard
Person
Tony Evers
whdh.com

DA: Mother who claimed she did not have money to bury dead baby put body inside bedroom wall

CHARLEROI, Pa. (WHDH) — A mother allegedly placed her dead baby inside a crate before putting the crate inside her bedroom wall in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. Investigators responding to a home on Lookout Avenue last Thursday to check on the wellbeing of a child learned that 25-year-old Kylie Wilt, of Charleroi, had lied to Child and Youth Services about the whereabouts of the baby and that the baby had died in February from SIDS at their former home on Upper Crest Avenue, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh told KDKA.
CHARLEROI, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Accident#The Holiday Parade#Rittenhouse#West Allis#Ap
wbrz.com

Deputies looking for women who stole $1,300 worth of liquor from Walmart

PRAIRIEVILLE - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a group of women who stole more than $1,000 worth of alcohol from a Walmart in Ascension Parish. The sheriff's office said Tuesday that the thefts happened across two days, Oct. 24 and 25. Surveillance images showed at least what appeared to be three female suspects inside the Prairieville store.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WDTN

Man accused of killing 2 in stolen police car dies in jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that inmate Raymond Walters died last night on Tuesday, November 16. According to a release by the Sheriff’s Office, Walters was removed from his housing unit so that medical staff could assess his condition after staff observed him acting erratically. Dayton fire department transported Walters […]
DAYTON, OH
cbslocal.com

Husband, Wife Shot To Death Behind Dumpster At McCandless Apartment Complex

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – A husband and wife are dead after they were found shot behind a dumpster at an apartment complex in McCandless. Officers arrived at The Club At North Hills Apartment Homes on Duncan Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday to find a 23-year-old man already dead from at least one gunshot wound. A 25-year-old woman was also found shot in the face.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge Home

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County. Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said. Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence. When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
AMBRIDGE, PA
CBS Denver

Suspect Arrested 3 Times In 24 Hours, Denver Police Officer Begs Judge To Not Release Him

DENVER (CBS4) – Police typically use arrest affidavits to simply state the circumstances surrounding an arrest. Last week, a Denver police officer used an arrest affidavit to warn the court not to give a defendant bail. Robert Avila had been arrested three times in 24 hours. While his initial charges weren’t felonies, officers described him as erratic, incoherent and escalating, but the judges twice released him on a personal recognizance bond, which meant he just had to promise to return for his next court appearance. Robert Avila (credit: Denver Police) Avila’s first arrest came on Oct. 25 just after 10 p.m. Police were...
DENVER, CO
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sheriff: Dad of Michigan school shooting suspect bought gun

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding eight other people, including one teacher, authorities said. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said late Tuesday that investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting at...
MICHIGAN STATE
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy