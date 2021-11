The Cincinnati Bengals will have cornerback Chidobe Awuzie at practice this week, as the team announced his activation from the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend. Awuzie, a breakout player for the Bengals at corner this year, went on the reserve list on November 10. It was a timely stretch to have that happen, to say the least, as it was the team’s bye — and quite a successful one as the rest of the AFC North lost.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO