Jonathan Taylor has been incredible this season for the Indianapolis Colts and he may have just set his most impressive record yet. Taylor scored five touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills, four of which came on the ground and one through the air, before the fourth quarter even began. That quintet of touchdowns is a single-game franchise record for a single game and it makes Taylor the 13th player in NFL history to score that many TDs in a game.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO