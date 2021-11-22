AP coverage advisory: Women's AP Top 25 poll

It’s too easy to overreact to early losses. It’s OK to overreact to early wins. Those are the rules for the first real AP ballot of the season. The preseason rankings still hold sway here, because one or two games usually isn’t enough information to tell us we were dramatically wrong about a team — usually — but a win over a quality opponent may tell us a team’s ceiling is higher than we thought.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO