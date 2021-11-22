ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Hyde: A Dolphins’ Sunday that resonated all the way to Ladder 118 in Brooklyn

By Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
They were little gestures by Dolphins coach Brian Flores, the donning of a T-shirt, the giving of some sideline passes. And they didn’t have anything to do with the final score in the Meadowlands, so they can be brushed to the side on Sunday.

But they resonated 13 miles away with the firefighters of Ladder 118 at 74 Middagh St. in Brooklyn. It was a quiet Sunday there, and if there’s one place that appreciates quiet, it’s the firefighters of Ladder 118.

“We got to watch a little of some games, and everyone likes that,” first responder Bob Moran was saying from there late Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins just beat the New York Jets 24-17 , and that reaction was split by the firefighters of Ladder 118. Some were Jets fans.

“Some of us are Giants fans,” Moran said.

Two at the game, Bobby O’Rourke and Jim MacAlevey, were Dolphins fans. They stood on the sideline before the game, talking a minute with Flores — “the nicest guy,” O’Rourke said — as sports intersected with the larger world, and Flores’ gestures brushed against his remarkable backstory.

The initial responders into the World Trade Center after the planes hit on 9/11 were six firefighters from Ladder 118. None of them made it out. Eight firefighters from Ladder 18 died that day.

Flores’ uncle, Darrell Patterson, might have been one of them, except he was on medical leave with cancer then. Uncle Darrell spent time with his nephew, who grew up in the rough projects of Glenmore Plaza.

They’d go bowling, to the arcades or sometimes just to see the firefighters at Ladder 118. Once, driving around, Flores, then 8 or 9, spotted a youth football practice. He asked if he could play.

Patterson soon was driving his nephew from Brooklyn to Queens for practices. This was in the Lynvet youth program. Here you start connecting some crazy dots to Flores ending up on the Dolphins sideline.

Frank Masella ran that youth program. After a few years of watching the kid and weighing his talent, Masella called Dino Mangiero, a coach at Poly Prep, an exclusive private high school.

Mangiero was gatekeeper of the Jordan Scholars, a group of students receiving financial aid from billionaire Jay Jordan to attend Poly Prep at that time. That led to Flores going there, which led to him to meeting a Boston College recruiter named Al Golden.

Uncle Darrell would tell the firefighters of his nephew playing for Poly Prep, then Boston College.

“I look back now, and he was talking about Brian Flores,” O’Rourke said, 52.

Even when Patterson retired, he stayed in touch with Ladder 118. It was at the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 a couple months ago that they talked and the possibility of tickets to the Dolphins-Jets game came up.

“He said, ‘If you guys ever want to go to a game, we’ll get you in,’ " O’Rourke said. “I never thought anything would come of it, but then Darrell reached out to us as the game got closer.”

For O’Rourke and McAlevey, lifelong Dolphins fans, this was something special. Their sons went. They stood on the sideline before the game when Flores walked over to them.

“Super guy, very down to earth,” O’Rourke said.

The firefighters of Ladder 118 have stayed with Flores through his uncle, too. He thinks of them each anniversary of the Twin Towers attack. He brought them a little closer Sunday, even putting on their T-shirt for the post-game news conference.

After talking of the Dolphins’ third-straight win, of Tua Tagovailoa’s performance and other topics of Sunday’s game, Flores was asked about the T-shirt. He talked for a moment of his uncle’s impact and Ladder 118′s significance.

“He gave me this shirt and I figured this would be a good time to wear it,” he said.

This wasn’t about keeping things in perspective. No one needs to visit tragedy to put sports in perspective. This was simply about a good time for some good gestures — wearing a T-shirt, giving some tickets — that spoke of a bigger world.

