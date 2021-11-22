Chiefs lean on D to stuff Prescott, Cowboys in 19-9 win

Winning an NFL football game on the road seems easier so far in 2021, but that wasn’t the case at all for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Traveling into Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11, the Cowboys were looking to capitalize on the momentum from one of the most complete performances they’ve had in a long time. Dallas throttled Atlanta 43-3 in a game they took their foot off the gas at halftime. Meanwhile their opponents this Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs, entered the contest back in the lead in the AFC West courtesy of a three-game winning streak.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO