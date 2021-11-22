ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs-Cowboys rapid reaction: 7-4 at the bye week

By Pete Sweeney
Arrowhead Pride
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs defense is an absolute force to be reckoned with — and it led the way in a 19-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium. The defense (also known as... the good) The story from Sunday begins with defensive lineman Chris Jones, who registered...

www.arrowheadpride.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys-Raiders Game

Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines. The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs open as slight home favorites for Week 11 game vs. Cowboys

And just like that — the Kansas City Chiefs don’t have to travel to play again until Dec. 16. Their three-game home stint (which includes a Thanksgiving bye week) begins on Sunday as they play host to the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium. Just as they did last week, the...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Chiefs Huge Victory Brings New Layer to Week 11 Matchup with the Cowboys

RJ Bell: "Summer line for Kanas City vs. Dallas was Kansas City -7.5, so over a touchdown before the season started. Now, the look-ahead line is Kansas City -2.5. So Vegas is saying these are even teams, with Kansas City homefield giving them the 2.5. This last weekend, both Kansas City and Dallas looked great. I still think this line is exploitable because, if you look at this season, who could say that Kansas City is as good as Dallas? The only thing I hate about this is that Dallas is a team that I'm looking to fade. I think their defense is hugely overrated. Whoever wins this game, I'm looking to fade next week. I still want to play Dallas, but maybe this will give me a chance to see the Chiefs for one more week, and I'll look to fade them next week. I just don't get, if it was as easy as what we saw last night, why did it take the Chiefs so long to cover the spread like this?"
NFL

