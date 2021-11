It is being reported that Brian Kelly is leaving the Notre Dame football program for LSU, and the reaction from players and recruits was telling on Twitter. Since 2010, Brian Kelly has made it his mission to help build back up the Notre Dame football program. During that time, Kelly has won more than his fair share of games, more than any other head coach in Notre Dame history to be exact, and just capped off his fifth straight double-digit win season.

