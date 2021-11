WhatsApp is rolling its new profile privacy features out to beta testers. People will be able to control who can see various aspects of their profile. With the new feature live, people will have more granular control over who can see various aspects of their profile including when they were "last seen," as well as their profile photo and "about" section. Users will be able to select 'Everyone,' 'My Contacts,' 'My Contacts Except...,' and 'Nobody.' But there are some things to note in the new feature's current implementation, notes the report.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO