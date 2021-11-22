ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Evil Director Reveals Character That Didn't Make It Into the Movie

By Marc Deschamps
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City releases later this month, the film will feature a number of familiar faces, including characters like Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Leon S. Kennedy. While director Johannes Roberts was able to fit a number of iconic characters from the first two games, there is...

bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City is B-movie fun, but a messy adaptation

EJ Moreno with a video review of Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City…. Resident Evil fans are no stranger to live-action movies, but the new film attempts to take it back to the games. Sadly, Welcome To Raccoon tried to cram too much into one film for critic EJ Moreno. In this review, we’ll break down the film, how it relates to the game and the future of Resident Evil movies.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Director Wants to Take the Franchise Back to Its Horror Roots

The Resident Evil movie franchise has seemed more like a gory sci-fi extravaganza than series of chilling horror-thrillers like the games it was based on. Not that sci-fi and horror can't overlap, because they do more often than many would care to admit, but the majority of the Resident Evil movies have opted to move away from the scares and focus more on the action. The upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which hits theaters this week, is hoping to buck that trend. Director Johannes Roberts wants to get back to the horrific roots of the video games.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Hitman 3, Resident Evil 4 And More Make The Game Awards VR Nominations

It’s nearly time for Keighley – The Game Awards returns on December 9 and nominations have just been revealed, including for Best VR/AR titles. Well, it’s not really the best AR titles because there aren’t any listed, but you get the point. There are five nominees this year, including the PSVR-exclusive support for Hitman 3, Oculus Rift exclusive swansong Lone Echo 2, the recent port of Resident Evil 4 VR and then Schell Games’ excellent I Expect You To Die 2 alongside the equally-enjoyable Sniper Elite VR.
VIDEO GAMES
Johannes Roberts
TVOvermind

What the Dune Movie Didn’t Tell You

It is fair to say that Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel Dune has been a critical and commercial success. A sequel, which will cover the second half of the novel, has already been given the green light. A sizable part of the movie’s success comes from how faithful it is to the source material. After all, Dune is considered one of the greatest sci-fi novels ever written. To think they were qualified to improve on that would have been a phenomenal act of hubris on the part of the screenwriters. For the most part, they avoided that pitfall. That said, the constraints of cinema versus the written word did mean that some of the rich detail packed into Herbert’s surprisingly short novel did not make it onto the screen. Which is where we come in. Dune is set in a speculative distant future in which humanity has spread out to colonise the stars. Sentient life was never discovered, but there are aliens of the animal or flora kind. By the time the story kicks off, humanity is so far removed from Earth that most have forgotten it ever existed and become natives of the new planets they moved to, planets that are often at odds with one another. Caladan, ruled by the Atreides family, and Giedi Prime, home of the Harkonnens, are two such planets. They are both part of a larger empire ruled from the planet Kaitain, from which House Corrino has ruled for some ten thousand years by the time of the movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Director On What Fans Can Expect from Jill Valentine

We don't have to wait much longer to see director Johannes Roberts' new vision for the Resident Evil movie franchise, a vision that is directly inspired by the original games. Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City takes pieces of Resident Evil's mansion setting and Resident Evil 2's Raccoon City Police Department setting and combines them into one story, and that's why it also features a mix of characters from both games. That includes the beloved Jill Valentine, played by Hannah John-Kamen, and while she hasn't been featured much in the trailers thus far, Roberts teased what we can expect from the character when he stopped by our ComicBook Nation podcast.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Director Explains His Influences for Reboot Movie

One of the biggest movie release weeks of the year is always Thanksgiving and while Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the House of Gucci look to go head to head at the box office, one of the films going under the radar is Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. The film is based on the popular horror video game franchise by the same name. With a week until the premiere, Johannes Roberts, the writer and director of the movie, sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss all things Resident Evil.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Shudder’s Gory Monster Movie ‘Death Valley’ Looks Like the Perfect Double Feature With the New ‘Resident Evil’ [Trailer]

The mission has gone to Hell. A gory monster movie titled Death Valley is on the way to Shudder for the holiday season, we’ve learned tonight, and it looks especially suited to fans of Resident Evil. Featuring a practical creature, this one looks to be ripped from the same cloth as the upcoming reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, and you’ll see what I mean when you watch the trailer!
MOVIES
#Resident Evil#Comicbook Nation
Eurogamer.net

Resident Evil 4 VR gets free Mercenaries DLC in 2022, leaked video reveals

Resident Evil 4 VR gets The Mercenaries DLC in 2022 as part of a free update, a leaked video has revealed. As reported by UploadVR, an announcement video for The Mercenaries was today uploaded to Oculus' YouTube channel before it was set as unlisted. The internet, as you'd expect, spotted the video, and you can even watch it via a link.
VIDEO GAMES
FANGORIA

Take Me Down to the RACCOON CITY: An Interview with RESIDENT EVIL Director Johannes Roberts

Resident Evil fans have taken numerous trips to Raccoon City, but never quite like this. Despite being one of the biggest global horror franchises, spanning six films, animated movies, and a couple of dozen video games, we've never seen a direct, cinematic adaptation of any game entries. So, when it came time to reboot the film series, following Paul W.S. Anderon's successful, yet only loosely based on the games, series, director Johannes Roberts had one priority first and foremost: to go back to the root of what made the video games and its characters so memorable and terrifying.
VIDEO GAMES
GQMagazine

An Exhaustive List of Directors Who Swear They Won't Make a Superhero Movie

As they’ve become the central pillar of entertainment, superhero movies have attracted increasingly prestigious directors, writers, and stars—Chloé Zhao’s Eternals came out the same year she won dual Best Director and Best Picture Oscars for Nomadland. But the genre remains a lightning rod, especially for directors who haven’t directed one—or simply won’t. Asking critically acclaimed auteurs for their thoughts on the genre has become a small cottage industry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Polygon

Who is Lisa Trevor from the new Resident Evil movie?

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City prominently features Lisa Trevor, a creepy character that has not appeared in a live-action Resident Evil movie to date. She has appeared in only a couple of games in Capcom’s franchise, so her inclusion in director Johannes Roberts’ new Resident Evil movie is a somewhat surprising (albeit tonally suitable) choice.
VIDEO GAMES

