The Las Vegas Raiders need to start working Marcus Mariota into the offense more, especially with the run game sputtering. The Las Vegas Raiders went into Dallas and pulled off a stunning victory, as they were big-time underdogs on the road against the 7-3 Cowboys. On the first drive, quarterback Derek Carr was aggressive, hitting DeSean Jackson for a long touchdown, and he would continue to take shots during the game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO