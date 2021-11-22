ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Says She's Going 'Straight Home for My Babies' After Hosting the American Music Awards

By Rachel DeSantis
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Music Awards host Cardi B already knows how she's going to celebrate after the show — and it's with her children!. The "WAP" rapper, 29, spoke with PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein on the red carpet ahead of the 2021 AMAs, and said she's already looking forward to the...

people.com

