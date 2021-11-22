The art of a great urban wildlife photo

Office worker by day but a passionate wildlife photographer in his spare time, Dave Newman has found himself surrounded by fans and media attention after sharing his shots of local wildlife, many of which were captured during his lunch breaks. Based in Sleaford, a small market town in Lincolnshire, United...
Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». “I was taking pics of pigeons in flight when this leaf landed on the bird’s face,” photographer John Speirs says in a description of his photograph “I Guess Summer’s Over!”, a finalist in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards. His delightful shot of a common park pigeon blindsided by autumn’s sudden and rather violent arrival is one of the many hilarious — and strangely relatable — images that made the cut this year.
The funniest and most popular photography competition in the world – The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 has reached its conclusion and is proud to announce that the Overall Winner of this year’s competition is Ken Jensen, a keen amateur photographer from Blackburn for his amazing photograph entitled ‘Ouch!’. The...
Watching “Berlin Street Photography” by Robin Schimko from the_real_sir_robin on YouTube really impressed me. I’ve never been into photography, so this was my first time seeing a video like this. Now that I’ve seen it though, photography is something that I am more interested in. Photos from the Contax T2.
Timmins is a city filled with beauty, from the lakes and forests of the region to the traditional artwork of its Indigenous community. It’s no wonder that Timmins has inspired several artists to create and showcase their work. This Northeastern Ontario city has art galleries, sculptures, and soaring murals, making it a must-see stop for any art lover.
The Miller Art Museum’s Wildlife Biennial XX – on display through Dec. 30 – comprises 46 pieces by 24 regional artists, including three featured artists: Federico Pardo, Nancy Aten and Dan Collins. Pardo, a Colombian biologist, photographer and filmmaker, shares eight photographic portraits of animals from around the globe, captured...
Flint Collective, an art and design studio, used neon lights to transform eight empty storefronts in New York City into colorful attractions amidst the global pandemic. COVID-19 forced many stores to shut their doors permanently. To inject some color and light into Manhattan's East Village neighborhood, the company created a series of light installations.
It's said a picture is worth 1000 words, but some images can make you speechless — like those in the latest exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. “Unforgettable Behavior: Wildlife Photographer of the Year” is a photography show put together by the Natural History Museum in London,...
BETHEL — The Outing Club held a wildlife art project activity at Carter’s Ski Center on November 16 where the children had fun with stencils. The day started with going for a walk, as it gets dark so early. There were 15-20 people there, from Telstar students to kids from MKS to parents.
Exhibitions of small artworks are a staple of the holiday season. On view through January 15, 2022, at Paper Nautilus Books on Wayland Square, Small Doses offers a collection of modestly sized contemporary artworks that reinterprets the idea of a small works show. Curated by Barbara Owen of Periphery Space, this exhibition offers an enticing collection of work by fifteen talented local artists inside one of the city’s most beloved bookshops.
Photographers are invited to enter their best wildlife photos for a chance to be featured on the cover of the Greeley Tribune’s 2022 calendar. There is no fee to enter the contest. Up to three photos may be entered, but only one photograph may win. The deadline to enter is Sunday, Dec. 12.
“The bald eagles and wildlife photographers have started returning to Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene for the annual kokanee spawn,” wrote photographer Rich Zywiak, who took this photo on Saturday. Local journalism is essential. Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset...
“The wild is where peace nests and silence speaks. Rivers are free, trees have eyes, rocks hold mysteries.”. So writes artist Claudia Bueno about her precision-cut stainless steel menagerie of elk, bear, moose and pronghorn. Her animal subjects are keystone species that help hold the web of life intact. For...
West Plains, Mo. – On Tuesday, November 16, Honest Imagination held its annual art show. Honest Imagination is an arts-based dayhab for individuals with developmental disabilities. Once a year during the fall, a public art show is held to showcase the hard work and talents of everyone involved. For more...
The last couple of years have been hard for some of us, but if you've found yourself starved for inspiration, perhaps all you had to do was look out of your back door. And with summer knocking, the reason to do that is even greater now, because you could get some bloomin' great shots right in your own garden!
(Editor’s Note: Exploring Light is a monthly Shutterbug column featuring tips, tricks, and photo advice from professional photographers in the Canon Explorers of Light and Canon Legends education program. This month's column is by Barbara Bordnick with easy tips for capturing great photos of friends and family this holiday season.
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources now is accepting submissions for its annual art contest of two local wildlife species for the 2022-23 Hawaiʻi Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp. The wildlife conservation stamp is a requirement on Hawai‘i state hunting licenses. The game bird stamp is...
When it comes to finding unique art pertaining to fine sporting and wildlife, Paderewski Fine Art & The Sportsman’s Gallery, Ltd. in Green Hills is your destination. Paderewski Fine Art & The Sportsman’s Gallery, Ltd. began with a primary focus on fine sporting and wildlife art from the 19th century to today. They have since expanded their collection to include Southern Regionalists, classical western, Hudson River School, American Impressionist, contemporary, and fine European work.
Comments / 0