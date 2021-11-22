ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield's Wife Emily Shares Instagram Post Calling Out His Teammates

By Ryan Phillips
 8 days ago
Baker Mayfield had a rough game on Sunday, as he struggled while his Cleveland Browns barely escaped with a 13-10 win over the hapless Detroit Lions. Mayfield's numbers were awful and he finished with a woeful QBR of 8.6. After the contest, Mayfield's wife, Emily, took to her Instagram stories and shared a post defending her husband, and calling out his teammates.

Here's what she shared:

If you can't read that here's what the post says:

"No one better say anything bad about @bakermayfield after this game. I don't think I have seen toughness like this in a while. Maybe the rest of our team should take the hint and get tougher."

Well that's not a great message for the wife of a team's quarterback to be sending. Calling out your teammates is never a good look. Especially when he's not playing great.

Mayfield was 15 of 29 for 176 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions on Sunday. His passer rating was a dismal 53.2. Yes, He's been playing injured, but it's his choice to be out there. if he's hurting his team, it's on him to step away.

The Browns are now 6-5 on the season and are currently in last in the AFC North.

Comments / 37

Chrian
8d ago

wives/girlfriends need to shut it with their calling outs or opinions when it involves the athletes job. you only want the money. its bad enough the leagues have turned these games into baby games.

Reply(1)
20
Brittainy Gross
8d ago

I wish she would just quit. She needs some thicker skin. Sucks to see your husband ripped apart. I'll sympathize with that. Regardless, she needs to man up, and realize her man is lacking out on the field right now! He is in the NFL, and on about every commercial I see during the game. Put yourself up on a platform like that. You have to be ready to receive criticism from sports commentators and fans. It's just the reality. Literally nothing personal until she makes it personal.

Reply(1)
18
Michael Cervantes
7d ago

CHUB CHUB CHUB is the reason the BROWNS won, Baker hurt the team yet again,unfortunately, he will be the qb going forward, next years draft is not qb friendly

Reply
4
