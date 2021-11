The Clippers found themselves in a bit of a rut Sunday, having lost three of the last four games against the Bulls, Grizzlies, and Pelicans, who boast the second-worst record in the entire league. This isn’t unprecedented—a couple back-to-backs and a road trip surely led to a degree of fatigue, but it’s a far cry from the performance of the team during the seven game winning streak they enjoyed right before their loss against the Bulls.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO