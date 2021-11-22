ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Investigation underway after body is found in Tulare County canal, deputies say

By Kellie Helton
 8 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from a canal in Tulare County on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:00 p.m., the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dive team was called out to the area of Avenue 208 and Road 228 near Strathmore after someone reported spotting what they believed was a body in the canal.

When the dive team arrived, the Sheriff’s Office says they found a body in the canal and pulled it out.

Authorities have not released the person’s cause of death and it is currently unknown how they ended up in the water.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

