Red Beam Hidden Package

A unique combination of the ultrashort high-energy pulsed laser system with exceptional beam quality and a novel Diffractive Optical Element (DOE) enables simultaneous production of 2601 spots organized in the square-shaped 1"‰Ã—"‰1Â mm matrix in less than 0.01Â ms. By adjusting the laser and processing parameters each spot can contain Laser Induced Periodic Surface Structures (LIPSS, ripples), including high-spatial frequency LIPSS (HFSL) and low-spatial frequency LIPSS (LSFL). DOE placed before galvanometric scanner allows easy integration and stitching of the pattern over larger areas. In addition, the LIPSS formation was monitored for the first time using fast infrared radiometry for verification of real-time quality control possibilities. During the LIPSS fabrication, solidification plateaus were observed after each laser pulse, which enables process control by monitoring heat accumulation or plateau length using a new signal derivation approach. Analysis of solidification plateaus after each laser pulse enabled dynamic calibration of the measurement. Heat accumulation temperatures from 200 to 1000Â Â°C were observed from measurement and compared to the theoretical model. The temperature measurements revealed interesting changes in the physics of the laser ablation process. Moreover, the highest throughput on the area of 40"‰Ã—"‰40Â mm reached 1910 cm2/min, which is the highest demonstrated throughput of LIPSS nanostructuring, to the best of our knowledge. Thus, showing great potential for the efficient production of LIPSS-based functional surfaces which can be used to improve surface mechanical, biological or optical properties.

