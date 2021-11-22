ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Beam Hidden Package

Cover picture for the articleAt the construction site, climb up two levels...

pushsquare.com

Best Hidden Gems on PS4

What are the best hidden gems on PS4? What are some overlooked or underrated PS4 games you should try? The PlayStation 4 has a seriously rich and diverse library of games, with thousands upon thousands available. It's obviously impossible to play everything, even if a game comes highly recommended. With so many games releasing each week, a lot of great titles fall by the wayside. In this list, we hope to shed some light on some hidden gem games you might not be aware of.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Brown House Staircase Stunt Jump

There is only one jump on the Starfish Island. It's located on the side of the brown house at the north part of the island. You'll need a motorcycle to enter the backyard through the small trash area and back up into the hedges to get a good amount of speed. Then, jump off the stairs with enough velocity to clear both hedges and land in the neighbor's yard.
HOBBIES
IGN

Valve Reportedly Working on a Half-Life Shooter-Strategy Game Tailored for Steam Deck

Valve is reportedly working on an upcoming Half-Life shooter-strategy game, codenamed Citadel, that will be tailored for play on the Steam Deck. According to reports by Valve News Network content creator Tyler McVicker, Valve is currently working on a project codenamed Citadel. As detailed in a video uploaded to McVicker's YouTube channel, Citadel will apparently be an FPS/RTS co-op game based on the Half-Life franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Print Works Missions

GTA Vice City’s Print Works exists because you can’t have a criminal empire without counterfeit cash. After finishing theShakedown mission in Tommy’s quest line, you can buy the Print Works in Little Havana for $70,000. It’ll give back $8,000 per day once you complete all three associated missions, though, so it’s a wise investment to make as soon as you can. Like Tommy’s other assets, acquiring this one is necessary for 100% completion in the game. This guide to the Print Works includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Filled With Duplication Glitches

A recently discovered glitch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is allowing players to clone rare Pokémon at a rapid rate. As reported by Kotaku, PanFro Games explained how the latest duplication glitch works. According to the video, you can clone entire boxes of Pokémon as well as the items they are holding with this exploit. Since a box can hold up to 30 Pokémon at a time, this is a pretty valuable glitch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Make a Secret Base

Like the originals, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl allow you to create a Secret Base in its massive Grand Underground cave system. This guide covers all things related to creating your first Secret Base, how to get digger drills, how you can expand the inside of your base, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Training Mode

If this is your first time playing Halo Infinite or your first game in the series, Training Mode is a perfect place to experiment and try new weapons. It should be your second option after visiting the Tutorial. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this mode’s options and possibilities.
VIDEO GAMES
Video Games
Technology
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Cyber Monday Discounts — Get 50% Off Toys & Games, $20 Blink Security Cameras

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Cyber Monday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
SHOPPING
powerofpositivity.com

12 Red Flags That Reveal Someone Has a Hidden Motive

Most people do favors and offer gifts from the kindness of their hearts. Their intentions are pure, and there aren’t any strings attached. However, some people are users and have a hidden motive for anything they do or give to you. You’d like to think that everyone in your circle...
SFGate

The PlayStation 5 is finally back in stock at Walmart for Black Friday

If you were one of the many people who tried, unsuccessfully, to snag a PlayStation 5 last year when it dropped or anytime after, we feel you. Sony’s best-selling game console is still a tough buy, but we have some good news for you. Walmart is restocking PlayStation 5 consoles this Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 PM, so get your fingers and browsers ready.
VIDEO GAMES
TechHive

Sonos Arc and Beam finally get DTS support

Sonos just released an update to the Sonos S2 app that, among other improvements, finally adds DTS support to the manufacturer’s line of soundbars, including the Sonos Arc and Beam. Available today, version 13.4 of the Sonos app allows Sonos’ various soundbars to decode DTS audio signals on their own,...
ELECTRONICS
BBC

Poole laser rainbow beamed into night sky

A rainbow of seven lasers is to be be beamed into the Dorset night sky. The Global Rainbow light artwork will be projected for three nights over Poole eastwards towards Hengistbury Head from the Lighthouse arts centre. It is expected to be visible up to 37 miles (60km) away on...
VISUAL ART
Nature.com

LIPSS-based functional surfaces produced by multi-beam nanostructuring with 2601 beams and real-time thermal processes measurement

A unique combination of the ultrashort high-energy pulsed laser system with exceptional beam quality and a novel Diffractive Optical Element (DOE) enables simultaneous production of 2601 spots organized in the square-shaped 1"‰Ã—"‰1Â mm matrix in less than 0.01Â ms. By adjusting the laser and processing parameters each spot can contain Laser Induced Periodic Surface Structures (LIPSS, ripples), including high-spatial frequency LIPSS (HFSL) and low-spatial frequency LIPSS (LSFL). DOE placed before galvanometric scanner allows easy integration and stitching of the pattern over larger areas. In addition, the LIPSS formation was monitored for the first time using fast infrared radiometry for verification of real-time quality control possibilities. During the LIPSS fabrication, solidification plateaus were observed after each laser pulse, which enables process control by monitoring heat accumulation or plateau length using a new signal derivation approach. Analysis of solidification plateaus after each laser pulse enabled dynamic calibration of the measurement. Heat accumulation temperatures from 200 to 1000Â Â°C were observed from measurement and compared to the theoretical model. The temperature measurements revealed interesting changes in the physics of the laser ablation process. Moreover, the highest throughput on the area of 40"‰Ã—"‰40Â mm reached 1910 cm2/min, which is the highest demonstrated throughput of LIPSS nanostructuring, to the best of our knowledge. Thus, showing great potential for the efficient production of LIPSS-based functional surfaces which can be used to improve surface mechanical, biological or optical properties.
CHEMISTRY
IGN

Cyber Monday PS5 Deal: Marvel's Spider-man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for $39

Marvel's Spider-man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition was one of the original PS5 launch titles and retailed for $69.99. This game dropped in price to as low as $49.99 a few times his year, but this is the first time that you can pick it up for only $39, or 44% off. It's currently available at Walmart and only at Walmart, but it won't be available for much longer.
VIDEO GAMES

