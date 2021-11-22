ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs lean on D to stuff Prescott, Cowboys in 19-9 win

By DAVE SKRETTA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnxA6_0d3VWbDq00
1 of 15

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had played so horrendously on defense earlier this season that the Dallas Cowboys and their top-ranked offense probably felt confident that they could keep things rolling Sunday night.

Chris Jones and the rest of the Chiefs made an emphatic statement to the contrary.

Jones piled up 3 1/2 sacks while forcing a fumble and recovering one, and Charvarius Ward and L’Jarius Sneed picked off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at crucial points in the game, helping the AFC West-leading Chiefs roll to a 19-9 victory over the Cowboys inside noticeably raucous Arrowhead Stadium.

“We had a few rough weeks. We had a lot of guys injured. It wasn’t clicking,” Jones acknowledged, “but when you take everything into consideration, we were still able to compete. And to have everyone back and build that chemistry, I think it’s a huge part of our success right now.”

The defense helped bail out Patrick Mahomes, who had 260 yards passing with an interception and a fumble. Clyde Edwards-Helaire added 63 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Chiefs (7-4) in his return from injured reserve.

“This entire season, there’s been a lot of ups and downs for everybody,” said Mahomes, whose team is nevertheless 4-0 against the NFC East and riding a four-game win streak into its bye. “We’ve had games where we put up a lot of points and played good, and games we haven’t, and we still found a way to get a win.”

Prescott was held to 216 yards passing and two interceptions for the Cowboys, though he was missing a whole lot of help.

Left tackle Tyron Smith missed his third straight game with an ankle injury. Amari Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, and fellow wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sustained a concussion just before halftime. And running back Ezekiel Elliott appeared to tweak his ankle early on, though he finished the game with nine carries for 32 yards.

“We had a healthy 48 players ready to play,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “We had a number of guys that couldn’t play in the game. That’s the NFL. That’s the course of a season.”

Micah Parsons was the biggest bright spot for the Cowboys (7-3), forcing a fumble and getting two more sacks, as the NFL’s highest-scoring offense was held to 5 of 15 on third down and 276 yards in all.

“I’m never discouraged but pissed off, yeah, for sure,” Prescott said. “Especially when you have an opportunity to come out and play against a team that’s been in the Super Bowl the last two years, and we had a chance to show what we’re capable of. But this is a resilient team that’s going to continue to fight and get better, I can tell you that.”

The Chiefs did the exact same thing after a rough first seven weeks that left them 3-4 and last in the AFC West. They’ve eliminated many of the turnovers and penalties that hamstrung their offense, and a defense that was historically inept in September and October has turned into a ferocious, ball-hawking bunch in November.

Just ask Prescott, who spent a good part of Sunday running away from it.

Mahomes followed up a 406-yard, five-touchdown performance against the Raiders by dicing up the Cowboys in the first half. He led Kansas City on an 86-yard march that ended with Travis Kelce taking a direct snap for a touchdown, then he led a 65-yard drive a few minutes later that ended with Edwards-Helaire’s short TD run.

All the Cowboys managed was Greg Zuerlein’s field goal and they trailed 16-3 at the break.

Zuerlein hit two more in the second half, and Harrison Butker added another field goal for Kansas City as the teams traded silly mistakes that kept them from reaching the end zone. Mahomes had a pass bounce off Kelce’s hands for another interception, and the Cowboys had a promising drive go haywire after a false-start penalty.

The Chiefs made sure the Cowboys never got within one possession the rest of the way.

“Every week is a big-time challenge, and I’m talking about wins and losses, these ups and downs — teams are favored and they get beat. It’s crazy,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We just have to keep our nose to it and bear down and take each game as it comes. We haven’t proven anything yet. You can talk about it all after the season; go find an island and tell everyone about it. But right now, not so much.”

TEMPTER TANTRUMS

The teams nearly came to blows late in the first half when the Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph ripped the helmet off Rashad Fenton, who in turn began taunting the Dallas sideline. Both players were flagged for offsetting penalties.

INJURIES

Cowboys: Lamb was hurt going up for a jump ball in the end zone near the end of the first half. Ward picked it off and Lamb landed hard. He was helped by trainers to the locker room and did not return. ... FS Donovan Wilson left with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.

Chiefs: Chiefs FS Tyrann Mathieu was added to the injury list as questionable about three hours before kickoff. But after working with trainer Rick Burkholder before the game, the three-time All-Pro pronounced himself ready to go. ... RB Jerick McKinnon hurt his hamstring in the first quarter. ... Fenton hurt his right knee in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys return home to play against the Raiders on Thanksgiving Day.

The Chiefs get a week off before playing the Broncos on Dec. 5.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Donovan Wilson
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Person
Micah Parsons
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
FOX Sports

Michael Vick: Dak Prescott deserves some blame for Cowboys' loss to Chiefs I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins First Things First to talk the Dallas Cowboys after they suffered a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs win Week 11. According to Vick, the Cowboys' offense collectively is responsible for this loss, as Dak Prescott was never able to find his footing throughout the game. Watch as he breaks down the game, and points out what the Cowboys will need to improve if they want to make a deep playoff run.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Ap#The Kansas City Chiefs#Charvarius Ward#Afc
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
CowboyMaven

CeeDee Lamb: Vikings 'Choked the F--- Out of Me,' Claims Cowboys WR

FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar. But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
NFL
Sporting News

Cowboys vs. Chiefs final score, results: KC shuts down Dak Prescott, Dallas to continue win streak

The Chiefs secured a 19-9 victory over the Cowboys during Week 11’s "Sunday Night Football" game in Kansas City. Their winning streak is now extended to four games in a row. Two of the best quarterbacks statistically in the league, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, ended the game with zero passing touchdowns between them. The Cowboys (7-3) failed to find them end zone in general. On the Chiefs' (7-4) side, Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire both had rushing touchdowns. It was Edwards-Helaire’s first game back since Week 5.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Before Cowboys-Chiefs, Skip and Shannon debate Dak Prescott vs. Patrick Mahomes

It's a matchup that has Super Bowl implications written all over it. Both the Cowboys and Chiefs desperately want to walk away with a notch in the win column when the two teams clash Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports app (4:25 p.m. ET) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. And for the host squad, it looks like the two-time defending AFC champions have finally reclaimed their mojo after a dominant 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys-Raiders Game

Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines. The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.
NFL
WFAA

The Vent: Cowboys fail to live up to hype following 19-9 loss to Chiefs

DALLAS — A sluggish performance was not the result that the Dallas Cowboys were selling when they headed to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. After waxing the Atlanta Falcons 40-3 in Week 10, the feeling was that the Cowboys were going to compete with the streaking Chiefs.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs 19, Cowboys 9: My Top 10 Whitty Observations

10. WHAT A DIFFERENCE A WEEK MAKES - Last Sunday in the first half the Cowboys scored 36 points. Today in the first half? Three. 9. SACKED, STOPPED - The Cowboys entered the game having allowed only 12 sacks of Dak Prescott , but the lineup-shuffling necessitated by Tyron Smith's injury opened the flood gates. The quarterback was sacked a season-high five times, including 3.5 by Chris Jones. Terrence Steele was slow out of his stance, Connor McGovern (replacing Connor Williams) struggled and even Zack Martin wasn't his usual impenetrable self. Injuries + Inconsistency = The Cowboys' first game without at least two offensive touchdowns this season and the first time without at least one since November 2020 in a 23-9 loss at Philadelphia started by the late, great Ben DiNucci.
NFL
thedallasnews.net

Cowboys, Chiefs clash coming off blowout wins

Two-high coverages have been common, disguised or not, in trying to diffuse Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4). That probably won't change Sunday when they play host to the Dallas Cowboys (7-2). Still, Mahomes knows his ability to solve defensive wrinkles is key. "They're probably going to do some...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

665K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy