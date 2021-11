When you think of art cars, you may automatically call BMW to mind, but there's another luxury German automaker with a rich history of splashing crazy designs across its cars from time to time. Porsche has shown us a few amazing reinterpretations of its cars over the past year, the first of which was a 930 911. Then we saw a modern 911 customized by a South African artist, and finally, the results of an art car showdown between two prominent artists showed us two crazy vinyl wraps applied to the Porsche Taycan. These are just a few of the recent art cars that the Stuttgart-based brand has presented to us, so let's take a look back at some of the greatest fusions of cars and creativity.

