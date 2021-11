The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t just beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night. They put the entire AFC on notice. After weeks of struggles (even in their wins), the Chiefs finally played like a Super Bowl-caliber team en route to a 41 to 17 shellacking of the Raiders. The win put them in sole possession of first place in the AFC West, and perhaps even more importantly, it sent a message to the entire NFL that any reports of the Chiefs’ demise had been greatly exaggerated.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO