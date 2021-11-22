Former Inmate Inspires Current Inmates With Fellowship

A former inmate finds herself back at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, this time not behind bars but to inspire inmates with her story.

Sharee Land said she got emotional as she walked inside the Oklahoma County Jail, a place where she was a resident about ten years ago.

“I was addicted to crack and meth and in the gang life. Really, really broken life and so coming back here today where my life is now and being able to help women with my nonprofit and being able to come back here today and share hope for these women and that their life can be turned around is just a big honor for me,” Land said.

Land hopes her story inspires them to know their journey doesn't stop once they're booked in. A big part of what she said got her to this point was having faith.

“I think them understanding that their true identity is in Christ and everything that he says about them like that they're whole or that they are lovable or that they are valuable all these things,” Land said.

Inmates Cayla Fegley and Heather Said tell News 9 hearing from someone that's been in their shoes helps make their path to healing seem not as unattainable.

“Now I feel like I know where to start if that makes sense before I was just so lost like I knew I wanted to be closer to God but now I know where to start,” Fegley said.

Both inmates are facing murder charges. They said this was their first time attending a Prison Fellowship service. Instead of feeling sorry for themselves, they said the service encouraged them to push forward and address their issues.

“It really resonated with me and so I was able to really bring up my own personal struggles and have an idea of where I can feel better about myself,” Fegley said.