Animals

Majestic Bald Eagle Overseeing His Domain In The Village Of Collier

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this majestic bald eagle overseeing...

www.villages-news.com

aroundosceola.com

Help give Brownie Wise baby bald eagles a name

Since 2016, we’ve been able to look in on the lives of a pair of American bald eagles nesting at Brownie Wise Park thanks to the “Osceola County Nature Camera" — our own homegrown little reality show. A total of eight chicks have been born over the last four seasons...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
spectrumnews1.com

The Louisville Zoo's bald eagle, Sequoia dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo has lost one of the most majestic animals at the zoo. Sequoia the male bald eagle has died. Sequoia has been at the zoo since 1985. He was found with a broken wing that needed to be amputated in order to save its life. He couldn't be released back into the wild with one wing so the Louisville Zoo became his home. Sequoia was estimated to be over 40 years old.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Miami

‘I Have Goose Bumps’: Zoo Miami’s Ron Magil On ‘Rita’ Laying 2nd Egg On Live Bald Eagle Cam

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “Rita,” Miami’s most famous bald eagle, has laid a second egg – and it was once again caught on the live Eagle Cam! The first miracle happened the day before Thanksgiving. “I just thought it was so symbolic, especially on Thanksgiving. I mean I give thanks to my family and everything, but this was like a special gift. It was like the bird saying ‘thank you’ to us for providing her with this platform to show the world how magnificent these birds are. That they have made such a comeback,” said Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill. “Rita” the bald eagle...
MIAMI, FL
edglentoday.com

Majestic Bald Eagles Begin Return To Region, Prime Viewing Time Is End Of January, Early February

ALTON - An Illinois Department of Natural Resources bald eagle expert and a local photographer have already witnessed the magnificent bird in the area. INDR’s Scott Isringhausen said he has observed some bald eagles around the Jerseyville area and across the region in the first part of November. He said it is normal to see bald eagles around this time.
ALTON, IL
WJON

If You See this Plant on Your Property, Remove It Immediately

Both species of buckthorn found in Minnesota are non-native and invasive. Angie Hong is a nature enthusiast and the coordinator for Minnesota’s East Metro Water Resource Education Program. With over 58k followers on TikTok, she uses her platform to educate and advocate for better environmental practices. In one of her most recent videos -- which has been viewed over 113k times in less than 24 hours -- she addresses the recent designation of the St. Croix River as "impaired" for having the "forever chemical" PFOS.
GARDENING
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
13newsnow.com

Video: Red-tailed hawk tries to snatch little dog from Missouri City yard

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A Missouri City family is holding their little dog closer after a close call with a hawk. And the whole thing was captured on video. Twelve-week-old Lola was outside in the front yard in the Sienna subdivision. A red-tailed hawk suddenly swooped in and tried to grab the Chihuahua with its powerful talons.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Sun-Journal

Auburn man rescues poisoned bald eagle

AUBURN — Ken Audet was stunned as he looked at Lake Auburn through his living room window. The view was different that morning: Audet saw something floating in the water, close to a rock near shore. Audet walked down and discovered a bald eagle with its wings outstretched. It was...
AUBURN, ME
wbrz.com

LSU Wildlife Hospital releases bald eagle, breaks record for injured wildlife

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Wildlife Hospital released another bald eagle Friday as the facility is seeing a record number of 1,200 wild animals needing treatment. "We've seen about 20% increase and we recognize that," said Dr. Mark Mitchell, Director of the Veterinary Clinical Sciences at LSU. "That's because a lot of people are conscientious that they are encountering these wildlife, and they want to do something to help them."
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Montrose Daily Press

OUTDOORS: Strength and survival of the bald eagle

Rummaging through a worn cedar chest recently, I came across an old T-shirt from Yellowstone National Park. An artistic rendering of a bald eagle is on the front, top feathers ruffled, beak in a smirk and words proclaiming, “Bald is Beautiful.”. Well ... maybe some expressions are better left alone.
ANIMALS

