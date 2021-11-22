Majestic Bald Eagle Overseeing His Domain In The Village Of Collier

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “Rita,” Miami’s most famous bald eagle, has laid a second egg – and it was once again caught on the live Eagle Cam! The first miracle happened the day before Thanksgiving. “I just thought it was so symbolic, especially on Thanksgiving. I mean I give thanks to my family and everything, but this was like a special gift. It was like the bird saying ‘thank you’ to us for providing her with this platform to show the world how magnificent these birds are. That they have made such a comeback,” said Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill. “Rita” the bald eagle...

