It’s felt like forever since the New York Islanders received some good news, but the return of Josh Bailey to the ice certainly fit that category. After a week of seemly bad news on a daily basis, the Islanders had one of the seven players in COVID protocol return to the ice. The good news only goes so far since Josh Bailey will not be available for Friday’s meeting with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO