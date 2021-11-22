Hamp, O’B, and Carm 11/21/21: When is enough enough? Bears drop fifth straight against Ravens 16-13
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and host Mark Carman break down the Bears fifth straight loss to the Baltimore Ravens 16-13 at Soldier Field.
The Bears were inefficient on 3rd down, only going 2 for 11 in the game. Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of the matchup due to illness. Bears quarterback Justin Fields left the game with a rib injury and did not return in the 2nd half.
The Hamp & OB Show returns to the air on Thanksgiving Day ( Thursday, November 25th ) with a showdown with the Detriot Lions (0-9-1) . Pregame show from 9:00 am-11:30 am and Postgame reaction, Highlights 2:30 pm-3:30 pm.
