The WGN Radio Football Podcast: A disastrous day for Matt Nagy and the Bears

The Chicago Bears haven't won a game in over a month, and the losing streak might feel all too familiar to coach Matt Nagy. Last season, the Bears lost four straight, reached and passed the bye week, then lost two more before finally ending their winning drought. Chicago finished 8-8 and snuck into the playoffs, where the Bears lost to the Saints, 21-9. These Bears could again lose the next two, win out, and finish with eight losses. The only difference would be their win total, which would stand at nine thanks to the NFL's new 17th game.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO