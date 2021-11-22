ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The WGN Radio Football Podcast: A disastrous day for Matt Nagy and the Bears

By balthimer
wgnradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn episode 20, Kevin Powell gives his thoughts on the...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
bleachernation.com

Matt Nagy Spits Some Gobbledygook and Other Bears Bullets

Yours truly is still trying to wrap his mind around a bar conversation centering around the idea that Kanye West’s “Robocop” is one of the greatest songs of all time. And let the record show that it wasn’t my argument. Although, I will say “808s and Heartbreak” Ye’s most slept-on album.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bears players want Matt Nagy fired?

The Chicago Bears are on their way to a lost season, and the locker room is apparently fed up with how things are going. Bears coach Matt Nagy has lost the locker room and an “overwhelming” number of players want him fired, according to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. Nagy already had locker room issues in 2020, but the poor 2021 season has only exacerbated issues.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Nagy Explains Justin Fields' Strength Running Left

Why Fields throwing on run to the left is so impressive originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields has made several dazzling plays in his short tenure as Bears starting quarterback. He’s escaped the pass rush for big gains on the ground, he’s fit balls into tiny windows for touchdowns and he’s shown great finesse on deep balls. But one of his most impressive playmaking features is something that might not be quite as spectacular from a “highlight reel” perspective: the ability to throw accurately while running to the left.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Carman
Person
Kevin Powell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears fans are blasting Matt Nagy following 4th-and-1 sequence

Bears head coach Matt Nagy continues to find new ways to embarrass himself, as evidenced by one sequence in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Ravens. With the Bears facing a fourth-and-1, there was a wild sequence of events that unfolded that left many fans confused, upset, but not really surprised given Nagy’s incompetence.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy’s message not being received

CHICAGO–After a fifth straight loss, the Chicago Bears appear to be in no man’s land. A Bears team that was above .500 just six weeks ago is now reeling and out of the NFC playoff picture, on the outside looking in. After Sunday’s loss, head coach Matt Nagy had one simple message for his team.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

5 head coaching candidates if Bears fire Matt Nagy

After the Bears latest loss to the Ravens, all fans want to think about is the team’s future. Is Justin Fields the franchise quarterback they’ve been waiting for? Will the defense still have enough in the tank when the offense finally catches up? And who will be leading the team going forward?
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy should be gone by lunch time

The Chicago Bears vs Baltimore Ravens game on Sunday was a disgusting disgrace from a Chicago point of view. They were dominated even though the final score read 16-13. The Ravens were without Lamar Jackson who is their quarterback and best player. Tyler Huntley made his first career start in his place and did a good enough job to win.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Radio#Wgn#American Football
nfltraderumors.co

Latest On Bears & HC Matt Nagy

According to Jason La Canfora, it’s common knowledge inside the organization that Bears HC Matt Nagy‘s job is in jeopardy this season, even if he wasn’t fired after Thanksgiving. La Canfora says the team had internal discussions regarding Nagy’s job status last year and made him aware that significant improvement...
NFL
FanSided

How the Bears have played after the bye week under Matt Nagy

For Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy, losing streaks have become common with his team. This season marks the third time in three straight years the Bears have lost at least four games or more in a row. Through weeks 5-9 in 2019, the Chicago Bears lost four straight and went winless in October. In 2020, from weeks 7-13, that winless streak extended to six straight games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Nagy defends NFL emphasis on taunting penalties

The NFL's much-publicized and much-maligned crackdown on taunting made national headlines during and following a prime-time game between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers held on Nov. 8. Chicago linebacker Cassius Marsh was flagged after he seemed to merely celebrate notching a sack that otherwise would've presented the Bears with possession of the football late in the contest.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Nagy Has ‘Specifics' for How Team Can Improve

Nagy says he knows 'specifics' for how Bears can improve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are mired in yet another losing streak. The offense has been inconsistent, as has the defense. Things aren’t going to get any easier this week, either, when they take on the 6-3 Ravens. But coming out of the bye week, Matt Nagy is confident the team now has answers for how to improve.
NFL
NFL

Matt Nagy: Time for reeling Bears to 'pick the pieces up' following bye

The Chicago Bears haven't won a game in over a month, and the losing streak might feel all too familiar to coach Matt Nagy. Last season, the Bears lost four straight, reached and passed the bye week, then lost two more before finally ending their winning drought. Chicago finished 8-8 and snuck into the playoffs, where the Bears lost to the Saints, 21-9. These Bears could again lose the next two, win out, and finish with eight losses. The only difference would be their win total, which would stand at nine thanks to the NFL's new 17th game.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears, coach Matt Nagy find a new rock bottom in loss to Ravens

The soundtrack at rock bottom Sunday sounded like this: a cacophony of fans, loud enough for their words to rattle throughout Soldier Field, chanting for Bears coach Matt Nagy to be fired. A chorus of ‘‘Fiiiiii-re Na-ggggy’’ rang out at the most important moment of the Bears’ 16-13 loss to...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Matt Nagy's Wasted Timeouts Burn Bears in Loss to Ravens

Hoge: Nagy’s wasted timeouts burn Bears in loss to Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens felt like the worst case scenario — again. Just like in Cleveland. And in Tampa. Losses all count the same...
NFL
NBC Sports

Matt Nagy: Bears still evaluating Justin Fields’ rib injury

A day later, the Bears still aren’t sure how serious quarterback Justin Fields‘ rib injury is. Bears coach Matt Nagy said today that the Bears are still evaluating Fields’ injury and it’s too soon to say whether he’ll be available to play on Thursday against the Lions. Nagy did indicate...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy