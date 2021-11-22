Here’s the list of Ohio high school football state semifinal pairings

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio high school football postseason continues this weekend, with 28 teams playing in the state semifinals.

First we’ve got Division I, II, III and IV Ohio games on Friday, Nov. 26, with Division V, VI and VII games taking place the following day. All games are set for 7 p.m.

The winners of each matchup are headed to Canton to play state championship games slated for Dec. 2-4

Take a look at the semifinal game pairings below, as offered directly from OHSAA:

Division I State Semifinals

Upper Arlington (14-0) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Springfield (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division II State Semifinals

Avon (12-2) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-3) at Parma Byers Field

Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-3) vs. Uniontown Green (11-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Division III State Semifinals

Chardon (14-0) vs. Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. Granville (13-0) at London Bowlus Field

Division IV State Semifinals

Youngstown Ursuline (10-3) vs. Port Clinton (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium

Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Jonathan Alder Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field

Division V State Semifinals

Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3) vs. Kirtland (13-0) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2) vs. Versailles (13-1) at London Bowlus Field

Division VI State Semifinals

Carey (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium

Coldwater (12-2) vs. West Jefferson (13-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals

Newark Catholic (13-1) vs. Warren John F Kennedy (10-2) at Marlington Stadium

Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium

