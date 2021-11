For a growing number of workers, the FIRE movement has redefined retirement planning. Adherents of FIRE—an acronym for "financial independence, retire early"—aggressively save and invest their way to a early retirement. “The goal of this movement is for you to save and invest as much as possible, usually somewhere between 50% to 75% of your income, so you can retire earlier than the traditional retirement age,” says financial educator Katia Chesnok. “People who join this movement strive to retire before 65 years old, usually in their 30s or 40s.”

