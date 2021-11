The fact that the Giants won the turnover battle 4-0 — plus had two turnovers on downs — and they still almost lost the game falls entirely on the offense. They gained just 264 yards, scored just one touchdown, and were unable to close out the win in the fourth quarter when a drive stalled at the Eagles’ 16 (a false start by Matt Skura pushed them back from a third-and-2 there and led to a field goal) and they went three-and-out using just 23 seconds of clock after getting the ball off a fumble with 1:34 remaining. The only thing saving them from failing is that they did not turn it over themselves. Had they, it would likely have been a very different day for the Giants as a whole.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO