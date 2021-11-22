ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 5 dead, 40 hurt after SUV plows into Wisconsin holiday parade, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 8 days ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. — At least five people are dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV barreled through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon, according to city officials.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 4:47 a.m. EST Nov. 22: “At this time, we can confirm that 5 people are deceased and over 40 are injured,” the city government posted on its social media sites late Sunday.

“However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information,” it added.

The carnage was captured by the city’s livestream of the annual event, as well as by onlookers’ cellphone videos.

One video shows a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly after a group of girls wearing Santa hats and dancing with white pompoms is struck. Another shows the SUV plowing into members of a marching band.

WARNING: This video is graphic and shows the vehicle striking people.

Update 10:19 p.m. EST Nov. 21: Waukesha Chief of Police Dan Thompson confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that during the incident “an officer discharged his weapon at the suspect vehicle to try to stop the vehicle. No bystanders were injured as a result of the weapon discharge.”

Meanwhile, Chris Germain, co-owner of the Aspire Dance Center studio, told The Associated Press that he had about 70 girls in the parade ranging from as young as 2 being pulled in wagons to age 18. Germain, whose own 3-year-old daughter was in the parade, said he was driving at the head of their entry when he saw a maroon SUV that “just blazed right past us.”

A police officer followed on foot chasing the vehicle, and Germain said that he jumped out of his own SUV and gathered the girls who were with him.

“There were small children laying all over the road. There were police officers and EMTs doing CPR on multiple members of the parade,” he told the AP.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, who was at the parade but left just before the incident, called it “an unspeakable tragedy, affecting us all as we work to overcome an extremely challenging two years and resume our cherished holiday traditions.”

This year’s parade, sponsored annually by the city’s Chamber of Commerce, was the 59th edition.

Update 9:18 p.m. EST Nov. 21: Waukesha Chief of Police Dan Thompson confirmed late Sunday to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that a “person of interest” is in custody and that multiple died, but he declined to provide additional details.

According to the newspaper, 23 people were transported to six area hospitals following the incident, including 12 children.

It was not immediately clear how many other wounded persons were taken to hospitals by family, friends and onlookers.

Update 9:05 p.m. EST Nov. 21: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement Sunday night.

Update 8:48 p.m. EST Nov. 21: In a Sunday night news conference, Mayor Shawn Reilly called the incident a “traumatic situation for the City of Waukesha.”

Meanwhile, Waukesha Chief of Police Dan Thompson confirmed that there is a “person of interest we’re looking into” and that “the scene was now safe,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Corey Montiho, a School District of Waukesha board member, described the horrific scene he encountered after learning his daughter’s youth dance team had been struck by the vehicle

“There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere,” Montiho told the newspaper.

“I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter. My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray. My family is safe but many are not. I held one little girl’s head in my hand, she was seizing and she was bleeding out of her ears. I held her mother as she collapsed. Please pray,” he added.

Update 8:17 p.m. EST Nov. 21: Although the investigation is ongoing, Waukesha Chief of Police Dan Thompson confirmed to TMJ4 that a “suspect vehicle” has been recovered.

The conditions of the injured were not immediately available.

Original report: The incident was live-streamed on the city of Waukesha’s official Facebook page. A video provided to TMJ4 shows a vehicle driving through a bustling section of the parade before hitting at least half a dozen people. The car continued to drive through the parade and then the video ended.

Eyewitnesses told TMJ4 that the driver of the vehicle also fired shots out of the window as they drove through the parade.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by multiple parade attendees, showed a red SUV plowing through barriers and speeding onto the roadway where the parade was taking place.

A reunification center has been set up near the metro transit center by Bank Street, TMJ4 reported.

Meanwhile, police in Waukesha, located about 20 miles west of Milwaukee, urged people to avoid the downtown area.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

