NFL

The Lions love fourth downs more than the Browns, but passed them up Sunday

By Scott Patsko, cleveland.com
 8 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Officially, the Lions and Browns made it through Sunday’s game without a fourth down conversion attempt. That’s...

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

