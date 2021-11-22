The Lions love fourth downs more than the Browns, but passed them up Sunday

With a big-time cross-conference matchup on tap against the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions will be searching for their first win of the season, and after today’s news, it looks like they will be doing so without their starting quarterback, Jared Goff. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier Friday that Goff will most likely be out this weekend due to an oblique injury that he suffered in the Lions’ last game.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO