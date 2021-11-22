ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western States science group recommends COVID-19 booster for all adults

By Bay City News Service
 8 days ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced that the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup is recommending that all adults fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines receive a six-month COVID-19 booster shot....

Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Florida Phoenix

CDC recommends booster shots for all people 18 and older, citing omicron concerns

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With a new variant called omicron shaking up people across the globe, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out a media statement Monday recommending that people 18 and older get a booster shot. That would entail a booster shot 6 months after people got their initial Pfizer and Moderna shots, and two […] The post CDC recommends booster shots for all people 18 and older, citing omicron concerns appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

California Health Officials ‘Closely Monitoring’ New COVID Omicron Variant

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — State health officials released a statement Sunday confirming that they are “closely monitoring” developments with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 that recently surfaced and is spreading around the world. State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Dr. Tomás J. Aragón issued the below statement on the variant: “California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the U.S. Vaccines continue to be our best way through the pandemic by safely protecting us against severe illness from COVID-19 and its...
CALIFORNIA STATE
my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Everything to know about Johnson & Johnson COVID boosters

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The omicron variant is causing waves of concern around the globe as scientists try to pinpoint exactly what kind of threat it poses in our race to contain COVID-19. As a response to the new variant, the White House is focusing on COVID-19 boosters as a defense against the ever-mutating coronavirus. Everyone age 18 and up in the US who got Pfizer or Moderna can get a booster at least six months after their second shot, and everyone who received Johnson & Johnson can get one at least two months after their shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
