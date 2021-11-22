Watch as Sacramento Kings announce firing of head coach Luke Walton

The Sacramento Kings have started Chimezie Metu in each of their past five games, four of which they’ve lost in a different, humiliating way. It wouldn’t be fair to say the fourth-year big man has pointedly struggled in his starts; by all the metrics, this is his best season so far, though he is also pretty clearly not a starting-caliber NBA player, especially for a team that thinks it can and should be making the playoffs. Metu took the starting spot from veteran Mo Harkless, whose sudden absence from the rotation, paired with the bizarre reemergences of Metu and Marvin Bagley from the deep bench, means the Kings have played exactly one wing player in each of their past four games. As the game has shrunk over the past half-decade, versatile wings have emerged as the most important positions on the court, yet Harrison Barnes is the only competent wing on the roster.

