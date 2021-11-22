ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch as Sacramento Kings announce firing of head coach Luke Walton

Sacramento Bee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Manager Monte McNair speaks to the media as the...

www.sacbee.com

hotnewhiphop.com

The Kings Fire Luke Walton After Losing To The Jazz

The Sacramento Kings have fired their head coach, Luke Walton, and are replacing him with Alvin Gentry, who will serve as interim head coach. The firing came after the Kings' 123-105 loss to the Utah Jazz, Saturday. The team has lost seven of their last eight games, sitting at 6-11...
NBA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Kings firing Luke Walton

The writing has been on the wall for some time and the Sacramento Kings have finally done something about it. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA franchise has fired head coach Luke Walton following the team’s seventh loss in eight games, which dropped them to 6-11 on the season. It also comes a night after a blowout home loss to the Toronto Raptors in which the crowd chanted “Fire Luke Walton” and a court-side patron vomiting on the floor.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Like so many former Warriors coaches before him Luke Walton was fired by the Kings

Former Golden State Warriors assistant Luke Walton was fired by the Sacramento Kings, after just over two years as their head coach. The Kings started the season strong, opening with a 5-4 record (hey, that's incredible for the Kings), but losing seven out of eight games sealed Walton's fate with owner Vivek Ranadive, who'd seemingly lost patience with Walton very quickly after hiring him as head coach in 2019. He'll be replaced by another former Warriors assistant coach, Alvin Gentry.
NBA
defector.com

Luke Walton–Sized Solution No Match For Sacramento Kings–Sized Problem

The Sacramento Kings have started Chimezie Metu in each of their past five games, four of which they’ve lost in a different, humiliating way. It wouldn’t be fair to say the fourth-year big man has pointedly struggled in his starts; by all the metrics, this is his best season so far, though he is also pretty clearly not a starting-caliber NBA player, especially for a team that thinks it can and should be making the playoffs. Metu took the starting spot from veteran Mo Harkless, whose sudden absence from the rotation, paired with the bizarre reemergences of Metu and Marvin Bagley from the deep bench, means the Kings have played exactly one wing player in each of their past four games. As the game has shrunk over the past half-decade, versatile wings have emerged as the most important positions on the court, yet Harrison Barnes is the only competent wing on the roster.
NBA
Sacramento Bee

De’Aaron Fox reacts after Kings fire Luke Walton, appoint Alvin Gentry as interim coach

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox said it came as a “bit of a shock” when Luke Walton was fired, but now the team has to move forward under interim coach Alvin Gentry. Fox addressed the media following shootaround as the Kings prepared to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night at Golden 1 Center. Fox was the first player to speak publicly since the Kings fired Walton on Sunday after going 6-11 to start the season.
NBA
