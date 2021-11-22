ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Banana Flax Attack Granola Smoothie Recipe: A Creamy Granola & Banana Smoothie Recipe for Breakfast or Snacking

By 35 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With all the health benefits of flax, why not incorporate more into your diet? This easy granola and banana smoothie recipe has ground flax and flax essential oil. A double whammy of nutrition! And don't...

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
RECIPES
AOL Corp

Is It Safe to Eat Expired Eggs?

There are two types of people: those who throw food away the minute it passes its expiration date, and those who proudly break open expired cans, polish off languishing leftovers, and chow takeout boxes with mysterious origins. I’m definitely in the former camp, except when it comes to one type of food: eggs.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granola#Flax#Frozen Banana#Food Drink#American#Mobile Inc#Amazon Com
goodhousekeeping.com

7 Delicious Snack Ideas for People with Type 2 Diabetes

At some point along the way, snacking got a bad reputation as something you shouldn’t do. But choosing healthy snacks is actually smart for your overall health—especially if you have type 2 diabetes. Those with the condition don’t make enough insulin or don’t use insulin well. Insulin is something our bodies need to move glucose (sugar) into cells so it can be used for energy. When this process goes awry, it can cause high blood sugar levels.
FOOD & DRINKS
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greatist

15 Creamy Soup Recipes for Warding Off Cold Winter Weather

Rich and hearty soups to cure what ails you—and not all of them actually contain cream. Is there anything more perfect than a steamy bowl of soup to fortify you on a bone-chilling winter’s day (or night)? Maybe, if you make it creamy soup. We love a good brothy bowl of noodles, but the comfort food factor ratchets up when you add cream, or simply a creamy texture, to the mix. These creamy soup recipes don’t even stray into stew or chowder territory, but they will warm you up and make you totally satisfied, no matter how blustery and frozen it is outside.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Shortcut Runza Recipe: The Cabbage & Beef Stuffed Sandwich Recipe Nebraskans Can't Get Enough Of

Runza, a much-loved food in the Midwest (especially Nebraska) with Eastern European origins, is a yeast dough that's stuffed with beef, cabbage or sauerkraut and onions. The stuffed sandwich is also known as bierocks, kraut kuche or kraut bierocks. This easy Runza recipe starts with frozen roll dough, so it can easily be made at home – no matter what state you live in.
NEBRASKA STATE
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy