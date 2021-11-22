Pinpoint Weather 12: Thanksgiving Travel Weather

It’s a big travel week as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. Fortunately, the weather looks dry and storm-free next several days across the country. In fact, the weather shouldn’t cause too many delays in the lower 48 from today through Thursday

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

About 90% of the country looks dry for Tuesday. Some rain and mountain snow are possible in the Pacific Northwest.

Driving? AAA said there will be a 400% increase in road traffic this year. Check the traffic anywhere in the country with our Pinpoint Traffic.

NATIONAL FORECAST MAP TUESDAY

Some mountain snow is possible out west, including the Denver area, but most of the major travel hubs should be dry.

NATIONAL FORECAST MAP WEDNESDAY

One of the busiest travel days of the year is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the weather looks great from Providence, RI to Portland, OR with seasonable temperatures in between. A vast majority of the county looks dry.

NATIONAL FORECAST MAP THANKSGIVING THURSDAY

On Thanksgiving Day itself, New York City will be dry and not terribly windy, so the balloons at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade should be good to go! We will see some rain developing from Indiana, Ohio to South Texas (Houston) and also in Washington State and Oregon.

Locally, expect a blend of clouds and sun with mild temperatures Thursday. High temperatures more pleasant, mid 50s

NATIONAL FORECAST MAP FRIDAY

Looking for some deals on the traditional busiest shopping day of the year? The weather will be mostly okay across the country. The heartland will be dry and cool. That cold rain, which will be in the middle of the country on Thursday, will be pushing through New England on Friday.

In fact, as colder air arrives, some of that rain showers may mix with or end as some wet snow showers. Local travel to the malls and shopping centers will feature some rain showers and those wet snow flakes, but no snow accumulations are anticipated. It will turn windy dry and sharply colder Friday night into Saturday

By Saturday and Sunday look dry here in the Northeast and across the country.

Pinpoint Weather 12 Quicklinks

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.