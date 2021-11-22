ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS Playoff Glance

------ Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. No. 7 Philadelphia, 3 or 5:30 p.m. No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. No....

90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Nashville SC

In just their second season in MLS, Nashville have once again made the Playoffs. Gary Smith's men are among the hardest to beat in MLS and have some formidable difference-makers in their ranks. Though they carry the tag of 'dark horses', they'll take some stopping. Here's everything you need to...
sportingkc.com

Previewing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: Scouting Vancouver Whitecaps FC

After finishing near the top of the Western Conference regular season table, Sporting Kansas City will look to punctuate a thrilling 2021 campaign by winning silverware on Major League Soccer's greatest stage. The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs will see Sporting take the field with aspirations of hoisting the club's third MLS Cup title.
brotherlygame.com

Previewing the Philadelphia Union playoffs and their chances to hoist an MLS Cup

The Philadelphia Union are not as good as last season, which is why this is the year they’ll reach the MLS Cup. Although that sounds contradictory, it’s not far-fetched considering the way the Philadelphia Union’s historical 2020 season ended abruptly at home against the New England Revolution. Although time may...
mnufc.com

Which MLS Playoff Team Is Right for You? Find Out with This Fun Quiz.

We're on the precipice of the playoffs in MLS with Round One kicking off this weekend. Since the league made the move from two-legged rounds to single elimination games, the stakes have only gotten higher. From here, it's a dead sprint to the MLS Cup Final on December 11, but with 14 teams involved, it's understandable if you're struggling with which side to throw your support behind. The Colorado Rapids have made a Cinderella run all the way to the top seed in the Western Conference, while perennial powerhouse Seattle Sounders have pulled their usual stunt of stumbling here and there in the regular season before finishing strong. And a resurgent New England Revolution finally have the chance to bring home some hardware for a market who have only won six Super Bowls, four World Series, a Stanley Cup and an NBA championship since 2000. Good for them. So many great storylines, and so little time to sort them all out.
CBS Boston

Patriots Plane Flies UNH Men’s Soccer Team To NCAA Tournament Game In Oregon

BOSTON (CBS) — The University of New Hampshire’s men’s soccer team arrived to their upcoming NCAA Tournament matchup in style. The New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft lent the team the Patriots Plane on Friday, transporting the team to Corvallis, Ore. The Wildcats will be taking on top-seeded Oregon State in the third round of the tournament after beating UNC in the second round. We have arrived in style for our @ncaasoccer Round of 16 game versus No. 1 Oregon State on Sunday! Thank you so much to the Kraft Family and the Patriots! @patriots @nerevolution @gillettestadium #DelayedNotDenied #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/6eTcFLzQBT — UNH Men's Soccer (@UNHMSoccer) November 26, 2021 “I want to thank the Patriots organization for coming through when we were desperate to find a way to get out west as efficient as possible,” UNH Head Coach Marc Hubbard told Patriots.com. “Travel has never made me feel so energized and we have no excuses to compete with everything we have on Sunday. The Patriot Way has given us a better chance to succeed and we are proud to represent all of New England and what that means this weekend.” UNH is in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive year.
sportingkc.com

Previewing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: What's at stake for Sporting

After finishing near the top of the Western Conference regular season table, Sporting Kansas City will look to punctuate a thrilling 2021 campaign by winning silverware on Major League Soccer's greatest stage. The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs will see Sporting take the field with aspirations of hoisting the club's third MLS Cup title.
goduke.com

Two Blue Devils to Compete in MLS Cup Playoffs

DURHAM – Duke men's soccer alumni Sean Davis and Brian White are set to compete in the Audi 2021 Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs, which begin Nov. 20. Davis leads New York Red Bulls to the postseason for the team's 11th consecutive time, following a tremendous personal campaign in which he started all 34 games, playing every minute of each game for a total of 3,060 minutes. The team captain, Davis became the first homegrown player in Red Bulls history to start 100 or more games.
YES Network

NYCFC set to battle Atlanta United in Round One of Audi MLS Playoffs

New York City FC begin their postseason run with a Round One visit from Atlanta United. Here’s the Keys to the Match, presented by Tri-State Ford…. One of the important conclusions of Decision Day for NYCFC was securing a home fixture in Round One of the Playoffs. The team’s record...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota United knocked out of MLS playoffs with 3-1 loss at Portland

A Minnesota United season that started seven months ago with four consecutive losses ended Sunday in Portland with just one, a 3-1 first-round playoff loss at Providence Park. The Loons went 6-0-1 in their previous seven games against the Timbers, including their last two played in Portland and both games this season.
New York Post

Second-half flurry lifts NYCFC over Atlanta United in MLS playoffs

Major League Soccer Golden Boot winner Valentin Castellanos scored his first MLS Cup Playoff goal in the 49th minute to lead NYCFC to a 2-0 home victory in Sunday’s first-round clash against Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium. Defender Alex Callens added his second goal of 2021 in all competitions in...
Revolution open playoffs as MLS Cup favorites

The New England Revolution don't know who they will open the postseason against, but they do know they are favored to win their first MLS Cup title. The Revolution earned the Supporters Shield by racking up 73 points with a 22-5-7 record during the regular season. They are the top seed in the Eastern Conference and will play either fourth-seeded New York City FC or No. 5 Atlanta United FC on Nov. 30.
inquirer.com

Soccer on TV: The NWSL crowns its champion and the MLS playoffs start

Saturday, 7:30 a.m. (NBCSN, Universo) Fresh off signing a new six-year rights deal with NBC reportedly worth over $2.7 billion, the Premier League resumes its season. Chelsea now has a three-point lead on the field atop the standings, and we’ll see if Christian Pulisic plays after two substitute appearances for the U.S. men in World Cup qualifying. Leicester is surprisingly down in 12th.
The Associated Press

Philadelphia hosts Red Bulls in rivalry to open MLS playoffs

The last time the Philadelphia Union faced the New York Red Bulls to open the Major League Soccer playoffs was in 2019. And it was memorable — especially for the Union. Philadelphia fell behind 3-1 in the first half, only to come back and win 4-3 in extra time. Marco Fabian scored the winning goal in the 105th minute. It was the Union’s first playoff victory.
sjearthquakes.com

NEWS: Chris Wondolowski to join SiriusXM as special MLS Cup Playoff analyst

NEW YORK – November 19, 2021 – SiriusXM FC, SiriusXM’s exclusive 24/7 soccer channel, will offer fans extensive and in-depth MLS Cup Playoff coverage and has added Major League Soccer’s all-time leading scorer and two-time MLS Cup Champion Chris Wondolowski to its roster of hosts as a special MLS Cup Playoff analyst.
orlandocitysc.com

2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge With Evan & Miggy

Think you know who wins the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could win one of this year's amazing prizes like $10k or some great gear from MLSstore.com. Challenge the experts in a public league or create your own to take on your...
rsl.com

RSL Begins Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign at Seattle

HERRIMAN, Utah (Monday, November 22, 2021) – Real Salt Lake will begin its Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff campaign on Tuesday, November 23 against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field in downtown Seattle, Washington. Kickoff for the Round 1 matchup is set for 8:30 p.m. MT. The match will be...
dynamotheory.com

Who Dynamo fans can root for in the MLS Cup Playoffs

The Houston Dynamo have once again missed the MLS Cup Playoffs. We get to sit at home and watch another MLS team raise the very coveted MLS Cup this season. Sadly, I think we have in a weird way gotten used to missing out on the best part of the season and we all hope that changes sooner rather than later. Side note, I hope one of these days the Houston Dynamo get to add the current version of the trophy to their trophy room. Don’t get me wrong, the “shooting star” ball style trophy we earned back in 2006 and 2007 is nice but this newer trophy is oh so beautiful and I want it! Alright, before it gets any more awkward of me talking about a piece of silverware, I digress.
Pioneer Press

Loons bounced from MLS Cup Playoffs with 3-1 loss to Portland

The end of Minnesota United’s postseason held plenty of foreshadowing — from the entirety of the 2021 regular season to early in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday. The Loons had stretches of positivity — from simply making the playoffs after an 0-4 start into May...
