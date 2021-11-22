ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

At least 5 dead, 40 hurt after SUV plows into Wisconsin holiday parade, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSM5L_0d3VQYax00

WAUKESHA, Wis. — At least five people are dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV barreled through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon, according to city officials.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 4:47 a.m. EST Nov. 22: “At this time, we can confirm that 5 people are deceased and over 40 are injured,” the city government posted on its social media sites late Sunday.

“However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information,” it added.

The carnage was captured by the city’s livestream of the annual event, as well as by onlookers’ cellphone videos.

One video shows a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly after a group of girls wearing Santa hats and dancing with white pompoms is struck. Another shows the SUV plowing into members of a marching band.

WARNING: This video is graphic and shows the vehicle striking people.

Update 10:19 p.m. EST Nov. 21: Waukesha Chief of Police Dan Thompson confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that during the incident “an officer discharged his weapon at the suspect vehicle to try to stop the vehicle. No bystanders were injured as a result of the weapon discharge.”

Meanwhile, Chris Germain, co-owner of the Aspire Dance Center studio, told The Associated Press that he had about 70 girls in the parade ranging from as young as 2 being pulled in wagons to age 18. Germain, whose own 3-year-old daughter was in the parade, said he was driving at the head of their entry when he saw a maroon SUV that “just blazed right past us.”

A police officer followed on foot chasing the vehicle, and Germain said that he jumped out of his own SUV and gathered the girls who were with him.

“There were small children laying all over the road. There were police officers and EMTs doing CPR on multiple members of the parade,” he told the AP.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, who was at the parade but left just before the incident, called it “an unspeakable tragedy, affecting us all as we work to overcome an extremely challenging two years and resume our cherished holiday traditions.”

This year’s parade, sponsored annually by the city’s Chamber of Commerce, was the 59th edition.

Update 9:18 p.m. EST Nov. 21: Waukesha Chief of Police Dan Thompson confirmed late Sunday to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that a “person of interest” is in custody and that multiple died, but he declined to provide additional details.

According to the newspaper, 23 people were transported to six area hospitals following the incident, including 12 children.

It was not immediately clear how many other wounded persons were taken to hospitals by family, friends and onlookers.

Update 9:05 p.m. EST Nov. 21: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement Sunday night.

Update 8:48 p.m. EST Nov. 21: In a Sunday night news conference, Mayor Shawn Reilly called the incident a “traumatic situation for the City of Waukesha.”

Meanwhile, Waukesha Chief of Police Dan Thompson confirmed that there is a “person of interest we’re looking into” and that “the scene was now safe,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Corey Montiho, a School District of Waukesha board member, described the horrific scene he encountered after learning his daughter’s youth dance team had been struck by the vehicle

“There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere,” Montiho told the newspaper.

“I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter. My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray. My family is safe but many are not. I held one little girl’s head in my hand, she was seizing and she was bleeding out of her ears. I held her mother as she collapsed. Please pray,” he added.

Update 8:17 p.m. EST Nov. 21: Although the investigation is ongoing, Waukesha Chief of Police Dan Thompson confirmed to TMJ4 that a “suspect vehicle” has been recovered.

The conditions of the injured were not immediately available.

Original report: The incident was live-streamed on the city of Waukesha’s official Facebook page. A video provided to TMJ4 shows a vehicle driving through a bustling section of the parade before hitting at least half a dozen people. The car continued to drive through the parade and then the video ended.

Eyewitnesses told TMJ4 that the driver of the vehicle also fired shots out of the window as they drove through the parade.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by multiple parade attendees, showed a red SUV plowing through barriers and speeding onto the roadway where the parade was taking place.

A reunification center has been set up near the metro transit center by Bank Street, TMJ4 reported.

Meanwhile, police in Waukesha, located about 20 miles west of Milwaukee, urged people to avoid the downtown area.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Guest
8d ago

Charge with Capital Murder! Racist inhuman Darrell E. Brooks, black male, late 30s is the suspect in custody in Waukesha.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Florida sheriff: 2 men stole $935K in wooden pallets and trucks

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida men are facing charges after detectives say they stole $704,487 in wooden pallets and 25 semi-trailers. Bobby Herrera, the owner of JCI Pallet, was allegedly caught on video removing seven semi-trailers full of wooden pallets, WFLA reported. Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they confronted Herrera with the video, to which he responded, “That looks like me.”
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

74-year-old man overdue in Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said a 74-year-old man has not returned home as expected. Deputies said Jim Foster was driving a tan 2009 Kia Optima with Washington license BTM0893. Foster left the Clear Lake area for Sedro-Woolley Sunday morning and failed to return. Anyone who...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kent mayor issues statement after several shootings in same area

KENT, Wash. — After several days of gun violence on Kent’s West Hill, the city’s mayor issued a statement Sunday. It comes after a third shooting in the area of Pacific Highway South and South Kent Des Moines Road, where just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, police said a man was shot in the lower body at a vigil honoring a man killed in a shooting on Friday.
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waukesha, WI
Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Felon arrested in armed robberies in Tacoma, University Place

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County deputies arrested a felon in connection with two armed robberies in Tacoma and University Place last week. At 12:55 a.m. on Nov. 23, deputies and Tacoma police officers were called to an armed robbery at the AM/PM at the intersection of 56th Street West and South Orchard Street in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect arrested after deputy says he was shot at

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man who reportedly fired a shot at a deputy early Sunday morning was arrested. The King County Sheriff’s Office said at about 3:45 a.m., a deputy near the Creston Point Apartments in Skyway reported he had been shot at. That deputy did not return fire and was not hit.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Large group of thieves rob Best Buy in suburban Minneapolis

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A group of 20 to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in Minnesota, stealing numerous electronic items Friday night, authorities said. The robberies in the store, located in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville, occurred at about 8 p.m. CST, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The thefts...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Paul Farrow
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett police commit additional resources to package theft operation

EVERETT, Wash. — With the increase in deliveries during the holiday season, Everett police are committing additional resources to arresting thieves stealing packages off porches. For their “Package Theft Operation,” police will be increasing their patrols and community education efforts. Property crimes detectives have enlisted the aid of their anti-crime...
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Suv#Accident#The Aspire Dance Center#The Associated Press#Cpr#Ap
KIRO 7 Seattle

Driver arrested in Tacoma fatal hit-and-run

TACOMA, Wash. — A man has been arrested in Tacoma after a fatal hit-and-run Sunday morning, police said. South Sound 911 received a call at approximately 5:45 a.m. about a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at East 44th and Portland Avenue. Officers arrived within minutes. An 18-year-old man died at...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Baltimore shooting: 7 people injured, including teen

BALTIMORE — Seven people, including a 16-year-old, were wounded Sunday after a gunman opened fire in a Baltimore neighborhood, authorities said. None of the people shot suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. At about 3:35 p.m. EST, police received a call about a shooting in the Broadway East neighborhood of Baltimore,...
BALTIMORE, MD
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspects after man shot in back

SEATTLE — Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the back early Saturday in Seattle’s Capitol Hill area. According to Seattle police, at 2:24 a.m. officers in the area of 10th Avenue and East Pike Street heard shots fired. Officers found a 28-year-old man with a...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Michigan highway closed after semi overturns, spills milk

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — A highway in southeastern Michigan was forced to close Saturday afternoon after an overturned semi-truck began leaking milk onto the road, authorities said. The eastbound lanes of Michigan Highway 14, known as the M-14, were closed near Plymouth after the truck fell over, WDIV reported. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two arrested in Seattle for using counterfeit bills

SEATTLE — Two people were arrested after using counterfeit bills to buy merchandise on Saturday. According to a Seattle Police Department significant incident report, officers conducted an operation in downtown Seattle and at University Village to combat prolific high-end shoplifting. Two people were arrested when they used fake bills to...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
72K+
Followers
80K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy