Hollidaysburg, PA

Hollidaysburg kicks off winter festivity with WinterFest parade

By Courtney Murphy
 8 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Hollidaysburg Borough is ready for the holidays season, kicking it off with their WinterFest parade in the downtown area Sunday.

Hundreds of community members lined up on the streets to wave and give cheers to nearly 50 organizations within the parade. Some organizations included the Hollidaysburg Area High School marching band, multiple dance troops, and local church groups.

There were also members from Toys for Tots making toys collections on the route. Then, the Altoona Ambucs were collecting non-perishable food donations within their truck.

Logan Township Volunteer Fire Company delivers Thanksgiving meals for 13th year

One paradegoer, Zoie Estep, was excited to see the community again and see all her neighbors. She used to march in the parade, but she now goes for fun.

“We love the parade. We love to see all the firetrucks, all the floats,” Estep said. “He loves to get all the candy. It’s was a fun experience to get out here with the family.”

Many of the organizations were tossing out candies to the crowds. Kids were ecstatic to pick up all the goodies and put them in their bags.

First-time paradegoer Kylie McGee was excited to see the show with her family. She said her favorite part was seeing her friend and the twirlers go down the street.

“My favorite part is getting to see everyone,” McGee said.

Estep recognized how much the community was enjoying each other’s company since the lockdown. The borough did not have a parade last year.

“It felt great,” Estep said. “It was nice to see everyone out here enjoying the parade with the community and everything.”

The parade was concluded with Santa Claus. He was hand-delivered multiple letters from children through the community. Estep’s family member, Lucas, doesn’t know exactly what he wants for Christmas, but he hopes it’s something with firetrucks.

“His Santa wish list would probably be lots of firetrucks,” Estep said. “We enjoy lots of firetrucks.”

The festivities will continue in the borough throughout the week. Friday will be the Light Up Night event, with singing from the Hollidaysburg Area Community Chorus and the tree lighting.

