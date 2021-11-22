ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Deputies shoot man who recently killed another man at Willowbrook Metro station: Sheriff’s Department

By Carlos Saucedo, Christina Pascucci, KTLA Digital Staff
 8 days ago

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced that deputies opened fire on a man who had just shot and killed another man at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Metro Station on Sunday.

The shooting took place at about 2 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a release , when deputies “were flagged down by a Metro rail patron who advised them a man had just been shot on the C-Line Platform at the Metro station.”

Four deputies found the suspect on the platform, and he jumped down onto the rail tracks, then turned and fired a handgun at the deputies, authorities said.

The deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

No deputies were injured, but the man who was initially shot, described as being in his 50s or 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Lt. Derrick Alfred of the Sheriff’s Department said based on the video investigators have seen so far, “the suspect simply walks up behind the unsuspecting man, who’s talking on his phone, looking away from him, and fires one round into the back of his head.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org .

In the case of another shooting that took place at the station in September , two brothers were arrested Saturday, and a third suspect is sought, authorities said.

