Review: ‘Christmas of Swing’ admirable but overstuffed

Billy Stritch, left, Klea Blackhurst, center, and Jim Caruso, right, will present “A Swinging Brownville Christmas” at the Brownville Concert Hall. The Brownville Concert Series is thrilled to present Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, and Billy Stritch in “A Swinging Brownville Christmas!” The Christmas Gala is a beloved tradition, and this year will be no different. Look forward to swinging arrangements of seasonal favorites. The singers will be joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. They will perform in concert on Friday and Saturday, December 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 12, at 2:00 p.m. Friday co-sponsors are Jody and Charlie Anderson, 1st National Bank of Johnson, Lifetime Vision Center, and Lou and Deborah Solie. The Saturday sponsor is Auburn State Bank, and Sunday’s sponsor is Ruth Keene, in memory of Jim Keene.
