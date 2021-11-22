Review: ‘Christmas of Swing’ admirable but overstuffed

WHAT IT'S ABOUT An army of evil Trollocs has descended on the peaceful hamlet of Two Rivers in search of the Dragon — a person who has been reincarnated from the distant past, and has come again to save the world. As servants of Shai'tan — aka the Dark One — they are here to stop him or her before he (or she) does. But Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and her faithful bodyguard, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), have arrived here first. They too want to get to the Dragon, who could be one of five innocent villagers (who have no idea which of them is the Dragon either): Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins), Egwene Al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris), and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski.) They all set off on an epic journey to the White Tower, headquarters of the Aes Sedai, the powerful matriarchy that rules the world, or at least for now.

