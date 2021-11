In the New York Jets’ 10th game of the 2021 season the Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins, 24 - 17. On the first drive of the game the Dolphins marched right down the field against a Jets defense that as usual looked lost. The Dolphins scored a quick touchdown to take an early 7 - 0 lead. From there, something unexpected happened. The Jets defense showed up. They held the Dolphins offense in check the rest of the first half. The Jets managed a touchdown of their own off a rare interception by the defense and the Jets went into the half tied at 7 - 7. This was the first game all year that the Jets did not trail at halftime.

