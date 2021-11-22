ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

More Than 20 Injured When SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — More than 20 people were injured when an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Sunday, the...

www.kurv.com

RNB Cincy 100.3

6th Person Dies from Wisconsin Christmas Parade Tragedy!

39-year-old, Darrell Brooks Jr – who has an extensive criminal past – has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deadly crash from Waukesha Christmas parade that took place in Wisconsin. An eight-year-old boy has become the sixth person to die following the horrific Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
kurv.com

Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Wreck In Ranch Country North Of Edinburg

A failure to yield led to a deadly 2-vehicle crash in a rural area north of Edinburg Monday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of a Saturn sedan was heading south on Lazy Palms Drive but didn’t yield the right-of-way to traffic on Floral Road and was struck by a Freightliner tractor-trailer. The man driving the Saturn was killed instantly.
EDINBURG, TX
CBS Sacramento

Deadly Crash Involves Sac Metro Fire Ambulance, Another Driver And Pedestrian

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Sac Metro Fire ambulance, another driver, and a pedestrian. “I heard that she was still screaming for help but then this ambulance came over and ran her over,” said Sandeep Dhillon a business owner. Dispatch audio recordings included the sounds of a person crying, following the deadly crash Friday night on Fulton near Arden Way. Dhillon was working inside his shop when heard a loud crash. He went outside and says that’s when he saw a woman in the street and a distraught man standing nearby. “I saw her boyfriend hitting at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KLTV

Gun Barrel City man dies in 1-vehicle wreck

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gun Barrel City man has died following a rollover wreck near Athens Saturday morning. Micheal Edward, 23, died at an Athens hospital. According to the preliminary DPS report, Edward was driving a 2021 Kia Forte north on State Highway 19 3.5 miles north of Athens at 5:29 a.m. when he left the road to the east and began rolling. The vehicle came to a stop upright facing south.
ATHENS, TX
Wadena Pioneer Journal

2 men injured in crash on I-94 in west-central Minnesota

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn.—Two men were injured in a vehicle crash on Interstate 94 west of Highway 79 near Evansville, Minn., Saturday, Nov. 27. A 2012 Ford Expedition driven by Tim Larry Lovaasen, 73, of Bloomington, Minn., was traveling east when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the center median. The vehicle went airborne and rolled before coming to rest on its wheels facing northwest. The crash occurred around 12:21 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, MN
kurv.com

Man Killed, Several Hospitalized In 2-Car Crash North Of Donna

A 2-car crash north of Donna killed one man and sent five other people to the hospital early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 1997 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Val Verde Road when the car skidded out of control. The sedan slammed into a southbound Chevrolet Malibu near Donna North High School.
DONNA, TX
kurv.com

19 Dead, 20 Injured In Mexico Pilgrimage Bus Crash

(AP) — Nineteen people are dead and 20 more are injured after a bus apparently carrying pilgrims to a religious site in central Mexico crashed. An official in the State of Mexico says the accident occurred Friday southwest of Mexico City. The bus was heading from the western state of Michoacan to Chalma, a town visited by Roman Catholic pilgrims for centuries. There is no immediate information on the condition of the injured passengers.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 86 Happened ‘Short Time’ After Deputy Tried To Stop Driver, Sheriff’s Office Says

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deadly head-on crash that happened Friday morning on Highway 86, just east of Elizabeth, occurred just a “short time” after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of a Ford Mustang were both killed in the crash. State records show the driver of the Hyundai, Greg Mosely, had a lengthy criminal history — including previous instances of eluding police, as well as child endangerment. (credit: CBS) The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 26-year-old Cary Gertie from Elizabeth. Cary Gertie (courtesy: Trisha Gertie) Police say Mosley, 33, from Denver, was driving the Hyundai. His two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were transported to Parker Adventist with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a stop on the Hyundai and pursued the vehicle for “about 10 seconds,” with lights and sirens, before terminating the pursuit. The sheriff’s office did not specify why they attempted to stop the driver. On Saturday, Gertie’s mother shared photos of a growing roadside memorial to her son at the crash scene. (credit: Trisha Gertie)
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
CBS Chicago

14-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck By Car In Lawndale Identified As Kaidon Bell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is dead, and a little girl is in critical condition after they were hit by a car in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. The boy has since been identified as 14-year-old Kaidon Bell. He died at the scene. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night near Cermak and Kostner, and it appears the children were just outside the crosswalk when they were hit. Police cited a 20-year-old driver with failure to reduce speed and yield to pedestrians. Investigators say the crash dows not appear to have been alcohol related.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Dead, Child Among 3 Injured After House Fire In Clearing

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and three others are seriously injured after a house fire in the Clearing neighborhood Monday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire broke out in the basement of the home at 5724 W. 64 St., near Midway Airport. pic.twitter.com/PkC9MeMfQb — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 29, 2021 CFD said a woman in her 60s died. The other victims include a boy around 7 years old in serious condition, a man in his 60s in fair condition and a woman in her 30s in critical condition. An investigation is underway. Renaldo Vera said he was sleeping when his dog started...
CHICAGO, IL
kurv.com

Agencies Investigating Deadly Crash North Of La Joya

Authorities are working to identify the two people killed when a pickup truck with 10 other people inside veered out of control and rolled while being chased by a state trooper north of La Joya. The DPS says the trooper tried to pull the Ford F-150 over for a traffic...
LA JOYA, TX
CBS Minnesota

Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Rollover In Douglas County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Douglas County Saturday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-94 around 12:21 p.m. Police say the driver of a 2012 Ford Expedition was headed east on Interstate 94, west of Highway 79, when the vehicle went airborne and rolled before coming to stop on its wheels. The passenger, 69-year-old Russ Anthony Lovaasen suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver, 73-year-old Tim Larry Lovaasen suffered non-life threatening injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

