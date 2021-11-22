Watch the Tape: Ohio Bobcats

Former On3 consensus four-star recruit and Wisconsin linebacker Isayah Green-May announced on Monday that he will be entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. “Throughout my five years in the Wisconsin Football program, I’ve grown a lot as a player and person,” Green-May said in a statement. “I’m thankful for all the opportunities, experiences, and lifelong relationships this university has provided and allowed me to take advantage of. Big thank you to Coach Chryst & the coaching staff for believing in me, and for everything they’ve done to help me grow on and off the field. I’m extremely grateful for the fans and staff for being a part of my journey.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO