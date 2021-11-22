ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Tape: Ohio Bobcats

 8 days ago
The Kentucky Wildcats picked up an impressive, resume-building win over the Ohio Bobcats 77-59 on Friday night. It was really fun to watch the tape of this one. Coach Jeff Boals’ group is very good on the offensive end and that was proven in the first half at Rupp Arena. The...

