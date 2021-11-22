ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Episode 4

By Quentin Blount
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The time is finally here, Yellowstone fans. Season 4, Episode 4 airs tonight and we’re here to tell you how and where to stream it. There is no denying that Yellowstone is one of the hottest shows on the air right now. It has taken the world by storm over the...

Parade

Exclusive! Beth Receives a Surprising Offer in This Week's Episode of Yellowstone

Last week’s episode of Yellowstone found the Duttons exacting revenge on those who meant the family harm. It also saw the exit of a cast regular. Jimmy (Jefferson White) was given the ol’ heave-ho by John Dutton (Kevin Costner) after he broke his word to the elder Dutton when he got back on a bucking bronc and got thrown off and injured yet again. Calling in a favor, John has sent Jimmy down to Texas to the Four Sixes ranch in hopes that Jimmy will grow up and learn to be a cowboy instead of a constant failure. Jimmy leaves Mia (Eden Brolin) behind but not before she leaves him, after getting fed up that Jimmy still doesn’t see her as family or someone he can count on (even though she’s the only one that’s really been by his side after this most recent accident).
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 4: The Riggins, Garrett Randall connection

Following Yellowstone season 4 episode 4, do we now know the truth about Riggins, the man hired to orchestrate the attack on the Duttons? Well, let’s just say there’s a little more information out there than before. Near the end of tonight’s episode, we saw Jamie Dutton of all people...
cartermatt.com

Is Yellowstone new tonight on Paramount Network, season 4 episode 4?

Is Yellowstone new tonight on Paramount Network? Are you going to be able to see season 4 episode 4 sooner rather than later?. Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get the great news out of the way: There is a new story coming in just a matter of hours! The title here is “Winning or Learning” and over the course of it, there’s a lot of crazy stuff that will unravel. We’re going to see more of Jamie as he works to operate his new ranch — it’s something that he ultimately wants, since he’s never had something that was fully and truly his own. This could change things for him forever.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Bret Michaels Heaps Praise on Kevin Costner After Newest Episode

Poison frontman, producer and actor Bret Michaels is apparently a Yellowstone fan. And he had some nice words for star Kevin Costner after Sunday’s episode. “Kevin,” Michaels tweeted Sunday night. “Just wanted to say congratulations on all your successes & continued success on all levels. You rock the screen!” Then he included a picture of himself and Costner posing for the cameras at a public event.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Star Piper Perabo Says Fans Will Learn a Lot About Summer Higgins

Did you catch Yellowstone on Sunday night? If you missed out, then you missed the debut of Piper Perabo, who is playing Summer Higgins. Perabo is first seen on the Taylor Sheridan-created drama as a protester against ranches and animals. Also, she has her first run-in with John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. It was Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, who broke up the protest.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Star Piper Perabo Says Jacki Weaver Is One of Her ‘Favorite Actresses’

Following her debut as activist and protestor Summer Higgins on Yellowstone, Piper Perabo opens up about her role on the hit series and thoughts about her co-stars. During her interview with TV Insider, the Yellowstone castmate declared that her co-star, Jacki Weaver, is actually one of her favorite actresses. “I have to say when I found that Jacki Weaver was going to be in this season of Yellowstone, I was so excited,” Perabo declared. “I’d never met her in real life. I’d never seen her in real life until Yellowstone. But I have seen all of her work.”
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Is Summer, Beth conflict ahead?

As we move into Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 this weekend, it’s clear that we’re going to see Piper Perabo stick around as Summer for at least a little while. When we last saw her, she was heading back to the ranch with John Dutton; then, the preview for this weekend’s episode made it seem like she could become an eventual love interest of his. Nothing is confirmed as of yet there, but these two were able to find some common ground, at least, despite their different backgrounds.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 3 Scene With Gator Leaves Fans Wildly Disappointed

The most recent episode of “Yellowstone” saw the return of a beloved character but some fans think he doesn’t get deserved credit. Gator, the Dutton Family’s personal cook, showed up in last night’s “Yellowstone” episode doing what he does best. What Gator does best is whip up hot, delicious meals for the family that employs him as their chef. Though he isn’t a major character on the show, Gator shows up from time to time, mostly in the Dutton family kitchen. While he has very few lines on the show, Gator has become extremely well-liked by the show’s enormous fan base. Gator is always around when the family needs to eat or a sympathetic ear to bend. He’s extremely loyal to the family, having been with them for a number of years. Now, some fans are saying it is time for the Dutton family to give Gator the respect he deserves. He’s the main topic of conversation in a recent Reddit thread.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Mo Brings Plenty’s Real Family Made Appearance in Season 4 Episode 3

Last night, during “Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 3, fans got a heartwarming glimpse into Mo’s personal life on the Broken Rock Reservation. In a brief scene, we see his wife making paper bag lunches for Mo and his teenage son. When he sees that he got peanut butter and jelly, Mo asks why their son gets the roast beef. The son and Mo exchange lunches before he kisses his wife goodbye and heads off to their barn. The scene becomes decidedly less wholesome from there.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 3: Fans Have Seriously Strong Emotions About That Monica Scene

If there is one character on “Yellowstone” that fans of the show have mixed feelings about — it’s Monica Dutton. “Yellowstone” fans aren’t exactly sure what to do with Monica Dutton as she can be viewed with a couple of different lights. Monica is the wife of Kayce Dutton and the mother of “Yellowstone” youngster, Tate Dutton. The Native American has had an eventful life through three “Yellowstone” seasons. She, along with her son, Tate, was front and center in the latest episode. In the season four premiere, Monica barely escapes death from men attacking the Dutton Ranch. Pinned to the ground by an attacker, Monica is able to escape the situation with a lot of help from Tate. Only a child, Tate is forced to take his first life as he shoots and kills the attacker with a shotgun. He appears mortified at his own actions as his mother comes to comfort him.
